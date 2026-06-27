Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Hayden McLean, Angus Anderson, Sam Powell-Pepper. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday June 27, 3.10pm ACST

Young forward Tyler Welsh returned from a hamstring injury to kick two goals in Adelaide's big win in the SANFL Showdown.

Welsh, who suffered the injury at training earlier this month, gathered 14 disposals and eight marks in a strong comeback to the park.

Toby Murray was the main focal point in attack with four majors, 20 disposals, seven marks, four clearances and 10 hitouts in a dominant performance, while former Kangaroo Finnbar Maley booted three goals.

Lachie Sholl (27 disposals, one goal) and Chayce Jones (23, one) also starred for the Crows, with youngster Mitchell Marsh picking up 21 touches and 11 marks.

Learn More 08:58

Sid Draper continued some good form as he looks for a senior berth, gathering 24 disposals, eight clearances and kicking a goal, while Billy Dowling had 21 touches, six clearances and a goal.

Nick Murray had 17 disposals and eight marks after being dropped this week, with ruck Reilly O'Brien having 22 hitouts and nine disposals.

Indy Cotton (19), Archie Ludowyke (seven, one goal), Hugh Bond (12) and Mitch Hinge (eight) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Tasmania at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday June 26, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

First-year forward Cody Curtin spearheaded Brisbane to a 61-point win over Tasmania on Friday afternoon.

Curtin was the Lions' standout in attack, finishing with four goals from nine disposals and five marks.

Learn More 02:51

Midfielder Sam Marshall starred with 32 disposals, four clearances and 10 marks, while Luke Beecken added 26 disposals, nine marks and a goal.

Tall Henry Smith contributed a goal from 26 hitouts and five marks, with Luke Lloyd (18 disposals, 11 marks) and Darragh Joyce (18 disposals, eight marks) also influential.

Shadeau Brain responded strongly after being omitted from the senior side, gathering 16 disposals and five marks, while Reece Torrent finished with 16 disposals and seven clearances.

Irish defender Ben Murphy kicked a goal to go with his 12 disposals, with Zane Zakostelsky (eight hitouts, five clearances) and Koby Evans (six disposals) other Lions in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Werribee at Ikon Park, Saturday June 27, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

A host of Carlton players have kept up the selection pressure despite a seven-point loss to Werribee at Ikon Park.

The Blues trailed by as many as 23 points before hitting the front in the last quarter, spurred on by Jordan Boyd who had nine of his 24 disposals for the day.

Ollie Hollands had 28 disposals and nine marks to showcase his ball-winning ability but let himself down with his disposal at times in his bid to add to his nine AFL games this season.

Learn More 02:51

Cooper Lord kicked 1.1 to go with his 28 touches and eight inside-50s, while mid-season draftee Flynn Riley impressed again after being named an AFL emergency with 15 disposals, four clearances and 39 hitouts.

Ashton Moir played the majority of his time in the front half as he finished with 2.1 from 12 touches, matched by Flynn Young who also kicked two goals.

In an under-manned Carlton backline, Adam Saad collected eight intercepts among his 20 possessions while Lewis Young had seven to go with nine marks and 22 disposals.

Lachie Fogarty collected 27 and laid seven tackles, while Lucas Camporeale (26 touches), Campbell Chesser (23) and Harry Charleson (22) also found plenty of the footy.

Hudson O'Keefe had several shots at goal but could only manage 0.2, while untried Irishman Matt Duffy had just two disposals.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Richmond at La Trobe University, Bundoora, Saturday June 27, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

With eight senior games to his name in 2026, Angus Anderson made another strong case for an AFL recall, finishing with 30 disposals, two goals, 11 clearances and nine tackles in Collingwood's 70-point drubbing of Richmond.

Lachlan Sullivan was also lively, booting two goals from 27 touches and nine tackles, while half-back Will Parker was composed with 11 marks and 22 disposals. Fellow defender Jakob Ryan also saw plenty of the ball, recording 26 disposals.

Four of the Magpies' 19 goals came from the boot of mid-season draftee Mitch Podhajski, while 20-year-old key forward Charlie West chipped in with two. Ruckman Harrison Coe also contributed a goal alongside 14 disposals and 27 hitouts.

Learn More 02:02

Teenager Tyan Prindable continued to build his game with a goal and 18 disposals as Collingwood look to unearth younger talent in their senior side.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Essendon at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 28, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v Peel Thunder at HIF Health Insurance Oval, Saturday June 27, 2.30pm AWST

Peel Thunder enjoyed strong contributions across the ground in their 88-point win over West Perth.

Bailey Banfield led the way with 29 disposals, seven marks and six inside 50s, while father-son product Jaren Carr continued to impress with 26 touches, eight marks and a goal.

Jeremy Sharp kicked a team-high three goals to go with his 25 disposals, nine inside 50s and three tackles.

Mason Cox responded strongly after being dropped from the senior side, dominating the stoppages (24 hitouts) and finishing with 13 disposals, five marks, four inside 50s and a goal.

Jaeger O'Meara (23 disposals, five tackles) was busy, while defenders Oscar McDonald (21 disposals, 11 marks), Hugh Davies (20 disposals, six marks), Cooper Simpson (19 disposals, six marks) and Brandon Walker (17 disposals, six marks) were all reliable behind the ball.

Charlie Nicholls booted two goals from 16 disposals, Chris Scerri kicked two goals from 14 touches and five tackles, while rookie Toby Whan finished with a goal from 15 disposals.

Aiden Riddle (15 disposals, 11 hitouts) and Josh Draper (eight disposals) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Gold Coast at ETU Stadium, Sunday June 28, 2pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Greater Western Sydney at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 27, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Greater Western Sydney kicked four of the last five goals of the game to storm to a 12-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

Academy product Josaia Delana kicked three goals - including the go-ahead goal late - from 12 disposals, while he also had five tackles and three clearances.

Learn More 02:57

Jack Ough was dominant through the midfield, finishing with 27 disposals, nine clearances, five marks and four intercepts.

Another Academy graduate, Harry Rowston, collected 22 disposals, five clearances and four marks, while utility James Leake (21 disposals, three marks) and defender Oskar Taylor (20 disposals, three marks) both found plenty of the football.

Riley Hamilton kicked two goals from his 12 disposals, while Cody Angove (15 disposals, four tackles) Logan Smith (15 hitouts) and Finnegan Davis (seven disposals) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Greater Western Sydney at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday June 27, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Rookie Matt Hill starred up forward and midfielder Sam Butler led the way through the middle in Hawthorn's 12-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Butler kicked two goals to go with his 23 disposals, nine clearances and five marks in a dominant performance, while Hill booted a team-high three goals and had 10 touches, five tackles and three clearances.

Learn More 02:58

Henry Hustwaite (18 disposals, four clearances) laid a game-high nine tackles, defender Bodie Ryan was busy with 18 disposals and seven marks and fellow defender Noah Mraz pushed his case with 18 disposals, 10 marks and 12 intercepts.

Max Ramsden (22 hitouts, five marks) and Jaime Uhr-Henry (23 hitouts) controlled the ruck, Cody Anderson gathered 15 disposals and four clearances and Cam Nairn was influential with 16 disposals and seven marks.

Oliver Greeves (18 disposals, one goal), Aidan Schubert (nine, two) and William McCabe (15 disposals) were other Hawks in action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Essendon at Arden Street Oval, Sunday June 28, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday June 27, 3.10pm ACST

Sam Powell-Pepper's return after an 11-month lay-off with an ACL injury was the shining light in Port Adelaide 52-point loss to Adelaide on Saturday.

The experienced forward finished with five disposals in limited game time as he continues his return to full fitness.

Midfielder Will Brodie put his hand up for a recall, finishing with 30 disposals, six tackles and five clearances in another outstanding display.

Todd Marshall impressed after being omitted from the senior side, finishing with three goals and seven marks from 10 disposals, while rookie ruck Alex Van Wyk controlled the stoppages with 30 hitouts.

Christian Moraes was influential through the midfield, collecting 23 disposals and eight clearances, and Will Lorenz added a goal from 13 touches.

Tom Cochrane kicked one goal from eight disposals and young defender Harrison Ramm finished with seven disposals after both were omitted from the top-tier side.

Benny Barrett (12 disposals), Tom Anastasopoulos (13 disposals) and Xavier Walsh (three) had a quiet days.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Richmond at La Trobe University, Bundoora, Saturday June 27, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

It was a day to forget for the Tigers, but a silver lining was the performance of 21-year-old Kaleb Smith, who gathered the ball 37 times across half-back at 89 per cent disposal efficiency.

Luke Trainor was another defender to shine in Richmond's 70-point loss, taking ten marks and finishing with 21 disposals, eight of which came by foot.

Ruckman Sampson Ryan and 19-year-old forward Noah Roberts-Thompson led the Tigers' goalkicking with two apiece, while Liam Fawcett, Kane McAuliffe and Tom Burton were other senior-listed youngsters to register a major.

With five senior games to his name in 2026, Hugo Ralphsmith was quiet with 18 disposals, while 18-year-old forward Zane Peucker went goalless from 13 touches.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Sandringham at Blacktown ISP, Saturday June 27, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Hayden McLean and Jevan Phillipou combined for 11 goals in Sydney's 133-point smashing of Sandringham.

McLean pushed his case for an immediate recall to the senior side after being dropped this week, kicking six goals to go with his 12 touches. Meanwhile, Phillipou booted five goals from 13 disposals.

Learn More 02:42

Veteran Dane Rampe made a successful return from a calf injury, finishing with nine disposals in managed game time.

Matt Roberts, also omitted from the top-tier side, was outstanding through the middle collecting 36 disposals, 11 marks, six tackles, six clearances and a goal in a clinical display.

Billy Cootee was equally influential, finishing with 36 disposals, seven marks, seven clearances and two goals, while Corey Warner continued his impressive form with 29 disposals, four tackles, four clearances and three majors.

Learn More 02:26

Tom Hanily (34 disposals, eight clearances, two goals) was a constant threat, while Jesse Dattoli (22 disposals, five marks) added one goal.

Harry Kyle (21 disposals), Lewis Melican (14 disposals, eight marks), Ned Bowman (16 disposals), Will Green (21 hitouts, five clearances) and Patrick Snell (15 touches) were also busy in the big win.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Friday June 26, 7.10pm AWST

Mid-season draftee Oliver Francou was huge in West Coast's five-point loss to East Perth on Friday night.

The midfielder collected 31 disposals and a game-high 11 tackles in an outstanding performance that pushes him closer to a senior debut.

Finlay Macrae continued his consistent form with 30 disposals and seven tackles, while Lucca Grego impressed with 27 touches, eight marks and a goal.

Harry Schoenberg also hit the scoreboard, finishing with 26 disposals, one goal and six inside 50s.

In the ruck, Matt Flynn battled hard with 20 disposals, 29 hitouts and four marks, while Harry Barnett added 14 hitouts and eight disposals.

Tom Gross (16 disposals, five inside 50s) and Clay Hall (16 disposals) provided solid support, while defender Harvey Johnston finished with 15 disposals and five tackles.

Sandy Brock (13 disposals, seven marks) was busy down back, while up forward, Malakai Champion (10 disposals), Tyrell Dewar (12) and Tylah Williams (six) each kicked a goal.

Jack Williams and Fred Rodriguez gathered 15 disposals apiece, while Matt Owies finished with nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match