Which players were unlucky to miss out in our most recent edition of The 25?

Jason Horne-Francis during round 13 between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were three new entries in AFL.com.au's most recent edition of The 25, but plenty of other stars are just outside the list.

On Wednesday we released our panel of journalists and experts' latest monthly assessment of the best 25 players in the league, based on current form as well as their body of work across previous years.

There was a change at the top with Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos knocked out of the number one spot by Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli, while Luke Jackson climbed high after some massive performances and Jordan Dawson jumped an amazing 11 spots into the top ten.

But by default you can only fit so many players on the list and there is always plenty of debate around those that missed out, so who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?

St Kilda defender Cal Wilkie and Greater Western Sydney midfielder Finn Callaghan continue to knock on the door with excellent performances, while new Giant Clayton Oliver's form is returning to his best and sees him close to joining fellow former Demon Christian Petracca on the list.

Clayton Oliver during Opening Round between GWS and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Recent injury woes have kept Hawthorn's ageless forward Jack Gunston from appearing, and Port Adelaide's Jason Horne-Francis is putting together a season that shows why he was a number one draft pick and such a priority for the Power to land.

Take a look at the latest rankings below and be sure to return next month for the next edition of The 25.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Isaac Heeney

3) Nick Daicos

4) Luke Jackson

5) Zak Butters

6) Kysaiah Pickett

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Jeremy Cameron

10) Max Gawn

11) Nick Watson

12) Max Holmes

13) Bailey Smith

14) Josh Treacy

15) Caleb Serong

16) Lachie Neale

17) Harris Andrews

18) Jai Newcombe

19) Shai Bolton

20) Murphy Reid

21) Christian Petracca

22) Nick Blakey

23) Ed Richards

24) Chad Warner

25) Brodie Grundy