Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A look ahead to a must-win game for Brisbane against Sydney

- Why the Showdown is still the best rivalry in footy

- Fremantle and Gold Coast have gone in different directions since last year's elimination final

- How Luke Jackson is revolutionising the game

- Thursday Great Man: Darcy Wilmot

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts