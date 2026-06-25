IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- A look ahead to a must-win game for Brisbane against Sydney
- Why the Showdown is still the best rivalry in footy
- Fremantle and Gold Coast have gone in different directions since last year's elimination final
- How Luke Jackson is revolutionising the game
- Thursday Great Man: Darcy Wilmot
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