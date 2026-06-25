Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan said Brisbane had prioritised defence over its mid-season break and the two-time premiers put it on full display in a statement 43-point win over Sydney at the Gabba on Thursday night.

The Lions were ferocious from the outset, hunting in packs and making the Swans' vaunted handball game almost null and void in a complete performance.

LIONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The 19.12 (126) to 12.11 (83) victory moves Brisbane to a 9-6 record, into sixth place, and announces its quest for a third straight flag is very much back on track.

They had winners all over the ground and were in control for most of the night, leading by 10 points at quarter-time, 27 at the half and 42 at the final change.

Keeping the competition's highest scoring outfit to just 28 points in the first half from 25 inside 50s, it was no surprise co-captain Josh Dunkley set his team's defensive tone.

Manning Isaac Heeney at stoppages, Dunkley had his hands in everything, either winning contested balls or scrapping away to make sure there was no clean exits.

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He finished with 26 disposals and eight tackles, garnering a stack of help from his ball-winning midfield mates Will Ashcroft (30 and eight clearances) and Lachie Neale (27 and seven).

Cam Rayner busted tackles at will and kicked three goals. Zac Bailey was hungry with and without the ball as he kicked two from 20 disposals and Logan Morris continued a fine season with another three goals.

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Sydney struggled to get its forward handball and overlap run going as Brisbane's back six set up well without the ball. The Swans simply could not get the ball from defensive 50 to inside 50.

Despite the tough night, Chad Warner was the best man on the ground with a scintillating four goals from 28 touches that included eight clearances. His bounce, baulk, bounce goal in the third quarter that took him from the wing to inside 50 was something special.

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Charlie Curnow was dangerous with three goals, while Heeney (30) worked hard, along with Angus Sheldrick (28).

Tom McCartin put a scare through his camp when he left the field for a head injury assessment late in the third quarter before returning to finish out the game.

Brisbane's first half was its best football of the season.

Charlie Cameron, Rayner and Morris kicked the first three goals of the night, and despite gifting the Swans some late goals through their own poor errors, the home team had a 10-point lead at the first change.

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The second quarter was more of the same as Brisbane set up camp in the front half of the ground.

Although they sprayed some chances, a 19-8 inside 50 advantage for the term resulted in another four goals and a 27-point margin at the main break.

Bailey banged home a set shot from outside 50m and Levi Ashcroft's major following a kick-in Riley Bice would rather forget gave the Lions a lead they deserved.

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Are the premiers back?

It's just one game and it might be too early to call, but Brisbane's premiership campaign looks back on track. It was as good as they've played in 2026 with even contributions all over the ground and a commitment to defence that makes them difficult to beat. Geelong at GMHBA Stadium next Thursday night now looms as a blockbuster, and with Hugh McCluggage, Dayne Zorko, Keidean Coleman and Oscar Allen all expected back in coming weeks, the cavalry is on the way.

Chad's Goal of the Year contender

He was almost a one-man band for much of the night, and Chad Warner gave the Gabba patrons a goal that will live long in the memory during the third quarter. After smothering a Lachie Neale kick on centre wing, Warner gathered, sprinted off and took a bounce, then baulked the oncoming Ty Gallop, took another bounce, and calmly slotted the goal on the run from 40m. It was a wonderful individual effort and one that will surely be a Coles Goal of the Year contender.

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Morris' 'goal' after the siren wiped away

Leading by 42 points on the stroke of three-quarter time, the Lions thought they had extended to 48 after Logan Morris kicked truly following the siren. However, they were wrong. Morris marked 30m from goal and decided to kick around-the-corner for his set shot. Thinking he had come back to his original line to kick over the man on the mark, the ball sailed through, only for the adjudicating umpire to say he hadn’t got back to the mark – and therefore wiped it off.

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BRISBANE 4.1 8.7 14.9 19.12 (126)

SYDNEY 2.3 4.4 7.9 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Brisbane: Rayner 3, Morris 3, Cameron 2, Lohmann 2, Bailey 2, McKenna 2, Hipwood, Fort, Berry, Draper, L.Ashcroft

Sydney: Warner 4, Curnow 3, Rowbottom 2, Sheldrick, McDonald, Heeney

BEST

Brisbane: Dunkley, W.Ashcroft, Bailey, Andrews, Gallop, L.Ashcroft

Sydney: Warner, Sheldrick, Curnow, Rowbottom, Mills

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 29,700 at the Gabba