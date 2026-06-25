Who is the competition's best player? AFL.com.au users had their say

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE KING still reigns, but his successors are coming.

The majority of footy fans believe Marcus Bontempelli is still the best player in the AFL right now, but a handful of challengers are pushing him for that title.

This week, AFL.com.au's team of experts put The Bont at No.1 in The 25, our June rankings of the best 25 players in the competition right now.

AFL.com.au users agreed, with 33.09 per cent picking Bontempelli as their No.1 player, but the gap to the rest of the competition is not as big as it once was.

Rising Fremantle ruck Luke Jackson was not far behind with 27.34 per cent of the vote, strong support after his stunning 2026 season so far.

Collingwood star Nick Daicos (17.34 per cent) and Sydney gun Isaac Heeney (16.73 per cent) also got plenty of votes as they continue to dominate for their respective clubs.

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Whether The Bont is still the No.1 in a month when we do our updated rankings remains to be seen.

Who is the best player in the AFL right now?

(poll results on AFL.com.au)

Marcus Bontempelli - 33.09 per cent

Luke Jackson - 27.34 per cent

Nick Daicos - 17.34 per cent

Isaac Heeney - 16.73 per cent

Kysaiah Pickett - 3.59 per cent

Zak Butters - 1.91 per cent