The injuries continue to pile up for the Giants, with another duo set for a spell on the sidelines

Brent Daniels and Max Gruzewski look on from the bench after sustaining injuries during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AN EXASPERATED Adam Kingsley has provided an update on Greater Western Sydney's latest injury casualties, sharing his frustration and concern over the club's brutal run that continues to impact both the team's campaign and individual careers.

The double blow in the second term of the Giants' 14-point loss to Hawthorn perfectly encapsulated a cursed 2026 season, one that has been severely derailed by a relentless wave of season-ending and recurring injuries to vital stars across every line.

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Speedster Brent Daniels (calf) and emerging key forward Max Gruzewski were hurt in devastating blows.

Kingsley later indicated a dislocated patella for the 21-year-old Gruzewski.

"We'll scan that just to check if there's any more damage, hopefully not," he said.

"I think he might have had one four years ago, the same sort of thing, from what I'm told, which he had surgery on. So, we'll get that scanned and keep our fingers crossed.

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"He's been really, really good for us. Again, I thought he started well, competing well ahead of the ball. So, yeah, unfortunate."

Having featured in nine games this season, Gruzewski has acted as the primary plug-and-play target whenever the Giants' frontline forwards have been sidelined.

When given the opportunity to anchor the forward line, he has provided a strong aerial presence and key scoreboard impact, including three-goal hauls against Brisbane and Melbourne.

With Jesse Hogan now facing several weeks on the sidelines, this latest injury comes at a devastating time for Gruzewski, ruining a prime opportunity to consolidate his place in the senior side and make a major impact.

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Gruzewski is also out of contract at the end of the season, with the injury blow complicating his future.

"He seems OK now. He's settled down, but it's hard for him. He's trying to establish a career. He's desperate to get in," Kingsley said.

"He saw an opportunity: 'Jesse's out for a little while, I've got now a run of games where I'm going to be able to really cement myself into this team.' And he's done a terrific job when he's been in the team. Not only kicking goals, but competing and bringing the ball to ground, and following up and doing all the stuff that you want key forwards to do. So, it's really disappointing that he doesn't get a good run at it now."

Compounding the misery, Daniels was also helped off the ground by trainers, unable to put weight on his right leg after suffering a calf injury.

"It didn't look great running off – limping off, getting helped off – but I don't know the severity of it. You know, aside from what we all saw, it looked bad," Kingsley said.

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Daniels has been plagued by recurring hamstring issues throughout his career – including missing the entire 2022 season. His 2026 campaign was heavily disrupted by a complex lower abdominal wall strain that required major off-season surgery, followed by a calf injury that delayed his return until round five.

For Hawthorn, Nick Watson sat out the second half because of hamstring tightness.

The injury concern arose after a quiet opening term where the 'Wizard' was held to just two disposals. However, he responded by kicking three goals in a dominant second quarter, making his half-time exit a disappointing shadow over an otherwise stellar performance by the Hawks.

Speaking afterwards, Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said the club had no inkling of the issue beforehand and was not concerned about Watson heading into the game.

"I didn't think about him at all pre-game, so I wasn't aware of anything going into the game," he said.

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"I understand now he was a bit 'domsy' – still a bit tight and sore from last week. But there was no concern about it at all, and they're not concerned now.

"When you play footy at the level that he does and at the speed he does, I thought it was a smart call by the medical guys, and I always put my faith in them. They made the right call this time, so I'm pleased with that."