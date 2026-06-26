The Hawks have proven too good for the Giants to secure their 10th win of the year

Hawthorn celebrates a goal during its clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has been challenged by a battered Greater Western Sydney, holding off a brave Giants outfit to secure a thrilling 14-point victory under the Friday night lights.

The Giants pushed the Hawks to the limit despite being two players down, as a pair of devastating in-game injuries left Greater Western Sydney's season hanging by a thread.

HAWKS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The 14.12 (96) to 12.10 (82) win solidifies the Hawks' status as a genuine flag threat and strengthens their top-four standing with a 10-1-4 record.

The Giants lost Brent Daniels (calf) and Max Gruzewski (knee) for the game in the second quarter, while Nick Watson missed the second half for the Hawks.

While greasy conditions at the MCG made transitioning the ball a constant battle, the Hawks completely dominated the source on the back of a 16–8 masterclass in the centre clearances.

This dominant performance out of the middle fuelled a 54-29 overall clearance win and a 65-40 inside-50 advantage.

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However, the Giants remained incredibly efficient, converting 60 per cent of their rare entries compared to the Hawks' 41.5 per cent to stay within striking distance.

Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe was in elite touch, racking up 31 disposals, 13 clearances, and four tackles. His influence at the stoppages proved absolutely crucial, leaving the Giants scrambling for answers on how to curb his dominance at the coalface.

With GWS struggling against small forwards recently, the Hawks' dynamic ground-level brigade loomed as a major threat. Watson led from the front with three first-half goals, while Jack Ginnivan (two goals, 23 disposals) and Jack Dalton (two, 13) also proved prolific.

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For the Giants, playing without Jesse Hogan forced them to move the magnets around to stay in the game. Callum Brown led the charge up forward with three goals, while Clayton Oliver (34 disposals), Finn Callaghan (34), and Lachie Whitfield (33) provided run through the midfield and from half-back.

The Hawks found their rhythm early, with third-gamer Dalton opening the scoring – and his AFL account – with a composed set shot after pinning Joe Fonti holding the ball. The Giants responded through Lachie Ash, who ventured forward to slot his first goal of the season.

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From there, the Hawks locked the ball in their forward half on the back of a dominant 17-7 inside-50 count, while the Giants struggled for territory but proved clinical whenever they went inside 50.

GWS had a chance to close the gap late, but Toby Bedford missed a set shot after the siren following a 50-metre penalty against James Sicily, leaving Hawthorn with a seven-point lead at quarter-time.

While Toby Greene snapped a clever goal to kick off the second term after taking advantage of a holding free kick to Gruzewski, the momentum quickly swung back.

As injury concerns mounted for the Giants, Watson shrugged off his own fitness doubts with three goals following a quiet start, before Ginnivan also snagged a quick double as the Hawks kicked six straight to lead by 30 at the main break.

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The Hawks then surged to a game-high 43-point lead with the first two goals of the third quarter before the Giants found some reward for swinging the changes.

GWS steadied with four consecutive goals – including Greene's second and two in the term from Brown – while Aaron Cadman also kicked two as the Giants won the quarter. Yet despite the fightback, the Hawks kicked back late to take a 21-point lead into the last change.

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Despite the challenge coming, the Hawks held strong in the final term to secure the win.

Interchange blunder gifts Hawks early goal

An interchange infringement gifted Calsher Dear a certain goal in the first quarter, moving his tough 40-metre set shot from the left pocket directly in front. The 50-metre penalty was paid after Finn Callaghan crossed the yellow interchange line ahead of the white boundary, incorrectly entering the field.

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Duo sidelined in double blow for Giants

Brent Daniels was helped off the ground by trainers, unable to put weight on his right leg after suffering a calf injury. In a devastating double blow for GWS, Max Gruzewski suffered a knee injury moments later when his leg buckled in a contest, leaving him visibly distraught on the bench amid early reports of a dislocated patella. The sequence encapsulated a 2026 campaign that has been severely derailed by season-ending and recurring injuries to vital stars across every line.

Hamstring concern clouds Watson's three-goal blitz

One to watch next week will be Nick Watson after he sat out the second half due to hamstring tightness. The injury concern came in the second quarter, with the 'Wizard' telling Fox Footy at half-time he was restricted. Having already booted three goals in a dominant first half, Watson's exit cast a shadow over an otherwise stellar performance.

HAWTHORN 3.5 9.6 13.9 14.12 (96)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.4 4.6 10.6 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Watson 3, Lewis 2, Ginnivan 2, Dalton 2, Chol 2, Mackenzie, C.Macdonald, Dear

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 3, Greene 2, Cadman 2, Stringer, Oliver, Coniglio, Callaghan, Ash

BEST

Hawthorn: Ginnivan, Newcombe, Mackenzie, Day, Sicily

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Oliver, Whitfield, Callaghan, Greene

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Watson (hamstring tightness)

Greater Western Sydney: Daniels (calf), Gruzewski (knee)

Crowd: 35,238 at the MCG