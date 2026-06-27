Carlton continues its surge to a Wildcard spot with an emphatic win over West Coast

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S FULL steam ahead for the Fraser freight ship, as Carlton made it six wins on the trot under its interim coach in defeating West Coast by 53 points at Marvel Stadium.

Aside from a third-quarter mini-wobble when the Eagles managed the first two goals, the Blues did it fairly easily, and Josh Fraser must surely be wondering what's so difficult about this coaching caper with the 17.15 (117) to 9.10 (64) result under his belt.

BLUES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

It's comfortably the Blues' highest score of the year, as well as their biggest win, while West Coast has been consigned to its 11th loss for the season.

Carlton burst out of the blocks in the first term, kicking the first three goals and recording the opening five clearances as they set up the game-winning break nice and early in the piece.

All eyes were on Harley Reid and Patrick Cripps in the middle of the ground, the young buck v the old bull, and while they had plenty of skirmishes with slightly manic grins plastered on their faces throughout, it wasn't a head-to-head battle.

The Blues were finding space all over the field in the opening term, transitioning the footy with ease as Sam Walsh and Jagga Smith got busy; one particular chain ending up in a Mitch McGovern hanger on an unsuspecting Elliot Yeo, only for the forward's shot to drift right.

West Coast tried to work its way back into the game in the second term, evening up the contest around the stoppage and throttling the Blues' run and spread.

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Brady Hough ran down Smith exiting 50, and Bo Allan kicked a superb spoil-and-burn effort, but it was 18-year-old Talor Byrne who countered both marks on the scoreboard, converting a second-term brace.

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Not only did the Eagles enter the third term 32 points adrift, they'd recorded 100 disposals fewer in an uncontested possession thumping, with Reid having done all he could with eight clearances in two quarters of footy.

West Coast's delivery into attack left much to be desired, with key forwards Jobe Shanahan, Jake Waterman and Willem Duursma battling against both the Carlton key backs and messy delivery. At one point in the third term, the Blues – led by Harry Dean and Lachie Cowan – had more marks in defensive 50 than the Eagles had in its own 50.

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Duursma was thrown on the ball to start the fourth term, but the No.1 pick (somewhat understandably) couldn't single-handedly turn the tide of the 36-point deficit.

Eagles ruck Bailey Williams (34 hitouts, two goals) was excellent across all four quarters, while it was one of Blues recruit Ben Ainsworth's better games for his new club with 28 touches, five clearances and a goal.

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George Hewett did well to limit Reid's influence around the ground, clearance count (12 and 23 disposals) aside.

Cripps v Reid

For two players who – aside from the opening few minutes – didn't directly play on each other, the Carlton skipper and West Coast star sure ran into each other a lot. Both a fan of the contested ball, a bit of chat and out-muscling their opponent in a contest, Cripps made sure Reid knew all about it when he kicked a goal against the Eagle in the opening term. There were a few high-spirited wrestles along the way in the entertaining contest, and the veteran will be more than happy to have come away with 31 disposals, nine clearances and a goal.

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McKay the back-up ruck

It's certainly not the first time that key forward Harry McKay has been employed as back-up ruck, but the freedom he was afforded and the smarts he showed around the ground was a key part in Carlton building out its match-winning lead. While it should be acknowledged he was often partnered against first-year Cooper Duff-Tytler (until a three-quarter time calf injury), McKay's smart ball use and ability to get on the run appeared to free him from the mental demons which occasionally haunt, although he did cop a poke in the eye late in the final term.

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CARLTON 6.5 10.6 12.11 17.15 (117)

WEST COAST 2.2 5.4 7.5 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Carlton: Byrne 3, McKay 3, Hewett 2, McGovern 2, Evans 2, Cripps, Cottrell, Ainsworth, Hayward, Smith

West Coast: Hough 2, Williams 2, Reid, Duursma, Allan, Murdoch, Shanahan

BEST

Carlton: Cripps, Walsh, Ainsworth, McKay, Dean, Hewett

West Coast: Reid, Williams, Baker, Graham

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

West Coast: Duff-Tytler (calf)

Crowd: 41,861 at Marvel Stadium