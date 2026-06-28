IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 16.
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- Damo isn't convinced the Suns can work their way through things after an 'embarrassing' loss
- Unpacking another Dockers victory and the 'unselfish' nature of Andrew Brayshaw
- Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis' one-two punch against the Crows
- North was unconvincing in its win over Essendon
- Damo reveals the votes for AFL Daily MVP for round 16
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