Touk Miller looks dejected after the match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues to wrap up round 16.

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- Damo isn't convinced the Suns can work their way through things after an 'embarrassing' loss

- Unpacking another Dockers victory and the 'unselfish' nature of Andrew Brayshaw

- Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis' one-two punch against the Crows

- North was unconvincing in its win over Essendon

- Damo reveals the votes for AFL Daily MVP for round 16

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