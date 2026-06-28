Andrew Brayshaw celebrates during round 16 between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has sent Gold Coast's season into a tailspin 10 months on from the classic elimination final between the clubs, crushing the Suns by 51 points at Optus Stadium on Sunday and extending its own formidable winning run.

The Dockers controlled the game from start to finish in their 14th straight win, using frenetic pressure, organised defence, and a slick handball game to win 11.14 (80) to 3.11 (29) and open a two-game break at the top of the ladder.

DOCKERS V SUNS Full match details and stats

In their first clash against the Suns since their heartbreaking finals exit last year, they highlighted the growing gap between the two teams this season, holding Damien Hardwick's men to their lowest ever score against Freo and their equal fourth lowest on record.

It was a powerful performance from the disciplined and selfless Dockers that was only marred by some inaccurate kicking, with the final margin flattering the Suns, who have now lost five straight games and slid to 11th on the ladder in a season that promised so much.

The Dockers led by 20 points at the main break but turned the screws in the second half, kicking seven goals to two as star big man Luke Jackson furthered his Brownlow Medal credentials with a terrific performance kicking and setting up goals from the ruck.

Star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw (29 disposals, eight inside 50s and a goal) was outstanding, while second-year gun Murphy Reid dazzled throughout with 28 touches and seven score involvements.

The Dockers controlled possession but still out-tackled the Suns 66-45, with their rock-solid defence led by Alex Pearce proving impenetrable and their tall forwards dominating the air with a massive 17 marks inside 50 to four.

Learn More 08:17

It was half-forward Michael Frederick, however, who did maximum damage, booting an equal career-high four goals, with Pat Voss and Jackson booting two each as ruckman Sean Darcy returned to the team with one.

The Suns' under-fire midfield was able to win the clearance battle on paper (36-24), but it led nowhere for last year's semi-finalists, who appeared bereft of confidence and frequently frustrated.

Key defender Sam Collins battled admirably on Jye Amiss, while captain Noah Anderson (32 and eight clearances) won plenty of the ball, with Jed Walter kicking two goals in the second half.

Learn More 01:15

Fremantle's physicality was a feature early, with the Dockers bullying their opponents around the contest in the first quarter, applying significant pressure and then slicing through the corridor with rapid handball chains.

The Suns looked shellshocked as Frederick kicked the opening three goals of the game, with the visitors going goalless in the opening term for the first time this season and trailing by 26 points early.

Learn More 00:29

The second quarter was an arm-wrestle as rain set in, with Gold Coast holding up better defensively and at the coalface but unable to capitalise, kicking the only goal for the term as the Dockers squandered opportunities.

Freo's ability to dominate inside 50s in the first half (31-17) suggested the game would break open in the second half if the Dockers persisted, but the Suns could point to their own clearance ascendency (23-10) to suggest they would find a way to control terms.

As it turned out, Gold Coast won the first two clearances of the third quarter, and Fremantle kicked the first two goals, with Jackson and Voss converting long-range set shots and opening a 31-point break.

Learn More 07:41

Frederick's fourth typified the Dockers' game, with their pressure on the Suns opening a window for O'Driscoll to intercept the ball in the midfield, flicking a handball to Brayshaw who then kicked long to Frederick inside 50.

Darcy's return was capped with a goal late in the quarter, extending the margin to 40 points and leaving the Suns' season teetering as they slide further out of contention at 7-8.

Only a late goal from Walter prevented Gold Coast from kicking its fewest-ever goals in a game.

Learn More 00:38

Big man's moment shows value to Freo

Ruckman Sean Darcy's popularity at Fremantle was clear to see when the big man won a free kick in attack during the third quarter and converted his set shot, with teammates running from all over the ground to celebrate. A barometer for the midfield through the Dockers' rise in recent years, Darcy has spent most of this season on the sidelines with a calf injury and was forced to earn his spot through three games in the WAFL. The landscape at Freo has changed in his absence, but he managed to slot in well alongside No.1 big man Luke Jackson on Sunday, playing 59 per cent game time and rotating between the ruck and forward line with 20 hitouts and a goal. Jackson was released at times to go forward himself, taking three marks inside 50 and kicking two goals, with the ruck partnership getting a tick.

Learn More 00:54

Powerful pair go missing

The combination of star recruit Christian Petracca and young bull Bailey Humphrey was going to help the Suns go to the next level in 2026, and Petracca has no doubt played some excellent football in his first year with Gold Coast. But when the game was on the line on Sunday in the third quarter, the dynamic pair combined for just three disposals. Petracca spent a lot of time forward, while Humphrey struggled to get involved wherever he was, despite running hard to apply pressure when Freo had the ball. Hardwick has conceded that contract speculation could be contributing to the talented youngster's form issues. The Suns need to find a way to get the best out of the 21-year-old after another quiet game with six disposals and no clearances.

Bailey Humphrey during round 16 between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE 4.4 4.7 8.12 11.14 (80)

GOLD COAST 0.2 1.5 2.8 3.11 (29)

GOALS

Fremantle: Frederick 4, Jackson 2, Voss 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Darcy

Gold Coast: Walter 2, King

BEST

Fremantle: Reid, Brayshaw, Jackson, Frederick, Ryan, Cox, Bolton

Gold Coast: Collins, Walter, Anderson, Lombard

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: 50,602 at Optus Stadium