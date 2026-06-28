Dean Solomon says he is contracted until the end of 2027 at Essendon

Dean Solomon during Essendon's game against North Melbourne in R16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DEAN Solomon will be at Essendon next year, no matter the result of the club's hunt for a new head coach.

Currently the caretaker coach following the decision to part ways with Brad Scott in May, Solomon is yet to win a game as the man in charge from four outings, with Sunday's 14-point loss to North Melbourne the most recent defeat.

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"I'm contracted until next year, so whether I'm filling water bottles at half-time or I'm (an) assistant coach, or whatever, I'm here," Solomon said after the loss to the Roos.

"I love this footy club, it's a great football club, and we're in the swamp right now. It's been a tough period of time for a long period of time, but I want to be in here rolling my sleeves up to help this football club, and whatever that is, I'll play my role within that."

Despite initially stating that he won't consider whether he will apply for the permanent role until post-season, Essendon confirmation of its selection panel for the next head coach last Friday has moved up Solomon's timeline.

"Initially (post-season) was my thought process, and I understand there's a panel put in place now, and the process will start," he said.

"So at some stage there will be a conversation that needs to be had, but I'm assuming the short term, the next two or three weeks, I've got to just solely focus on this team. And at some stage, absolutely, I've got to make a decision one way or another."

On Sunday's game itself, Solomon bemoaned the method with which his side was tackling, and how often North Melbourne was able to break through those tackle attempts.

The Bombers finished the match with a season-low 35 tackles, including just three inside 50.

"It's more method," Solomon said of the low tackle count.

"We understand where we're at, we understand that we've got a young group, but the method is really important when it comes to tackling, and (North Melbourne's) ability to shrug and to bounce was elite."

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Both coaches noted the poor fundamentals throughout the game, which made the first half a frustrating watch at times.

North kicked just two goals from eight scores in the first quarter, and in the third took control, but never properly put Essendon away.

"Despite the uncontested nature of the game, I felt like we always looked like we were in control of the game, but we couldn't just get full control of it. Probably there was a patch of footy in about the first 15 or 20 minutes of the third quarter where the game looked like the game that we wanted to be played," Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson said.

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"Unfortunately, we just didn't have the polish to actually hurt them on the scoreboard ... both sides didn't kick that well for goal, which doesn't make it a great spectacle when there's not high goal scoring, when there's opportunities for both sides to score more than they did today."

The Roos are optimistic that George Wardlaw will be able to shake off a contact injury to his right knee and be available for next week's must-win clash with Port Adelaide, while Essendon will sweat on Mason Redman's recovery from a troublesome left knee concern.