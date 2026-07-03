Bailey Williams is tackled by Chad Warner during the R7 match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will be out to bounce back from a humbling defeat to the reigning premiers as it hosts the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, before West Coast takes on Adelaide in a huge double-header evening.

The Swans returned from a break to face a revitalised Brisbane but put in the sort of performance that sends alarm bells ringing as much for the cracks that were exposed as for the defeat.

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The better opposition sides have been able to clog up the corridor and open up the Swans on the rebound, while they have lost all three meetings against the other top-five teams even before they faced the red-hot Dockers.

The Western Bulldogs got their campaign back on track with five wins from seven matches before a bye, and now return with an opportunity to make a huge statement against a shaky Sydney side.

The Dogs are one of few visiting teams with a strong recent record on the Swans' home turf after wins in the past two years, and have built on that away form with a 3-1 record outside Victoria this season. Luke Beveridge has made just one change with Cody Weightman returning in place of the axed Rhylee West.

The Swans have made a whopping six changes for the clash, losing Sam Wicks, Joel Amartey, Peter Ladhams and Logan McDonald to injury, while Riley Bice and Malcolm Rosas jnr have been omitted. Among the inclusions are Dane Rampe and Hayden McLean.

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West Coast gave up some of its recent gains as it let Carlton fly out of the blocks and conceded more than 100 points for the first time in a promising eight-week stretch.

The Eagles were hammered by the Blues at stoppage, losing the clearance battle 48-34 and contested possessions 142-114, but now need to get back on the front foot for an ominous stretch of games against the Crows, Dogs, Lions and Dockers.

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Adelaide failed to bring the heat against Port Adelaide and paid the price with what looms as a costly defeat, especially after a run of three impressive victories.

The Crows were humiliated by the Power's onball brigade at the coalface as they lost the clearances 42-22, but can turn to an imposing record against the Eagles with seven consecutive wins in their meetings by an average 55 points.

Matthew Nicks has made one change for the match, dropping Isaac Cumming and including Toby Murray.

The Eagles have regained Tim Kelly alongside debutant Oliver Francou and Jack Williams, with Ryan Maric and Elijah Hewett omitted, and Cooper Duff-Tytler going out with a calf injury.