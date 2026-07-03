Forwards Sam Gayfer and Jake Miller combined for eight goals in a big win for Vic Metro

Sam Gayfer and Jake Miller celebrate a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at Marvel Stadium on July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO tall forwards Sam Gayfer and Jake Miller booted four goals each as Metro went a step closer to clinching this year's Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships with a big win over South Australia.

But a collarbone injury to potential top-five pick Arki Butler, which ruled him out of the second half, soured the 16.15 (111) to 10.5 (65) win at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

VIC METRO v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

Gayfer, the nephew of former Pie Mick, and Miller, a bottom-ager in the sights of Tasmania, were dominant in attack for Metro, with Gayfer kicking 4.2 and Miller also setting up some other opportunities.

Miller is in the mix to be one of the Devils' 17-year-old players they have access to signing this year before his draft year in 2027.

The list of strong performers for Vic Metro was long as they went to an unbeaten 3-0 start to the championships, with Harvie Cooke kicking three goals and Gus Teixeira, who is a real contender to be the first player picked in the draft without a tie to a club, having two goals, 14 disposals and five tackles across half-forward.

Toby Krasna (one goal, 17 disposals) continued his form as he rises up the ranks, while Jordan Knapp's midfield performance (21 disposals, five clearances) showed he also has first-round pick claims. Albert Macgowan and George Dimer were also busy, while Tyson Bradley mopped up in defence for Metro.

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Metro led South Australia by 10 points at half-time before kicking five goals to one in the third quarter to break away with the game.

SA captain Kodah Edwards was on fire early with 15 disposals in the first term, and he finished with 26, while Jake Eime had 27 disposals and provided some run.

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Jack Slattery was the standout for South Australia, though, kicking five goals to follow his haul of six last game against the Allies and all but lock in a forward spot in the All-Australian team announced at the end of the carnival.

Metro's next game comes on Sunday, July 19, when they face Vic Country in what could be the deciding contest for the title.

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VIC METRO 2.5 6.7 11.10 16.15 (111)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.0 5.3 6.4 10.5 (65)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Gayfer 4, Miller 4, Cooke 3, Gus Teixeira 2, Butler, Downes, Krasna

South Australia: Slattery 5, Long 2, Bradford, Croker, Patterson