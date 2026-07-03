The teams for round 17's Sunday matches are in

L-R: Dan Butler, Miles Bergman, Zane Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has dropped small forward Dan Butler and rested Jack Macrae for its clash against Essendon, while North Melbourne young gun Zane Duursma has been axed.

The Saints have made four changes for their meeting with the Bombers at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, with Tom De Koning (ribs/lung) and Jack Sinclair (calf) forced out through injury.

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Butler has been dropped and Macrae managed despite coming off the bye, with Mattaes Phillipou, Tobie Travaglia, Liam Henry and Liam O'Connell recalled.

After playing 12 games last year, Travaglia, the No.8 pick in the 2024 draft, will feature for the first time at AFL level in 2026.

The Bombers have dropped Hussien El Achkar, Harry Jones and Lachie Blakiston, with tall Peter Wright an important inclusion.

Nik Cox and Saad El-Hawli have also been recalled.

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The Kangaroos have made two changes for Sunday's clash against Port Adelaide, with Duursma – who has played every game this year – dropped.

Ruck Tristan Xerri returns from injury and veteran Luke McDonald is also back, while Callum Coleman-Jones has also been axed.

The Power have regained Miles Bergman for his first game since round nine following toe surgery, with Jacob Wehr omitted.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: P.Wright, N.Cox, S.El-Hawli

Out: H.El Achkar (omitted), H.Jones (omitted), L.Blakiston (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: T.Travaglia, L.Henry, M.Phillipou, L.O'Connell

Out: J.Sinclair (calf), T.De Koning (ribs/lung), J.Macrae (managed), D.Butler (omitted)

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Bergman

Out: J.Wehr (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, L.McDonald

Out: C.Coleman-Jones (omitted), Z.Duursma (omitted)