Fremantle is using in-game time management rather than giving players games off

Alex Pearce and Sean Darcy after round 16 between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MANAGEMENT of key players within games shapes as a priority for Fremantle in the run to finals after the Dockers started the process of strategically reducing game time for their stars against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Ruckman Sean Darcy's return to the team gave Freo the opportunity to rest superstar Luke Jackson for almost half of the fourth quarter in a crushing 51-point win, but the Brownlow Medal contender was not the only gun to spend more time than normal on the bench.

Captain Alex Pearce, star goalkicker Josh Treacy, and important forward Sam Switkowski all played 57 per cent game time in the final term on Sunday, while gun midfielder Hayden Young spent almost half of the third quarter on the bench.

Impressive defender Heath Chapman was another player who had a significant drop in game time – down from a season average of 84.3 per cent to 72 – with the Dockers clearly considering how they can manage players during a looming fixture crunch.

Justin Longmuir's team has a six-day break before Saturday's clash against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra, with the team then turning around in five days to play Sydney in a Thursday night blockbuster at Optus Stadium.

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With three games in 12 days – and incredible depth to call on in the WAFL – it would be understandable if the Dockers capitalised on their two-game break at the top of the ladder and chose to stagger some games off for their key stars.

Players have consistently baulked at the idea of being rested for an entire match, however, with Jackson emphatic on Sunday night that he wanted to continue the momentum he is building.

"That (a rest) is the last thing I want," Jackson told broadcaster Fox Footy after Sunday's 14th straight win. "I love playing footy, I love playing at Freo, and I just want to keep it going."

Asked what his response to Longmuir would be if it was suggested he take a week off, Jackson was clear: "Absolutely not mate, no way."

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Longmuir said the Dockers would try to find the right balance over the next few weeks between managing players for long-term benefit, while also ensuring their form wasn't impacted.

It shapes as a tricky balance in some cases. Young, for example, typically plays shorter minutes but is attempting to play himself back into his best form after injury issues earlier this season.

While game time is valuable for the 25-year-old star, mitigating risks during tight turnarounds should also be a consideration.

"We've just got to try and find the balance between allowing players to maintain their form but also give them a bit of a workload reduction at the right time," Longmuir said.

"We'll try and strike that balance."

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The Dockers have nailed their big selection calls in recent weeks, benefiting from the decisions to give Darcy extra time in the WAFL and star midfielder Caleb Serong an extra week on the sidelines as he returned from a calf injury.

The decision to recall Nathan O'Driscoll has also proved a winner as he brings speed and size to the wing in a full-strength team.

One of the most important selection calls, however, has been the decision to back recruit Judd McVee for an extended period of time as he found his feet in a new team, with the Dockers now reaping the benefits.

McVee has played all but one game this season, missing the round eight clash against the Western Bulldogs because of illness, and looked shaky at stages with the ball while defending well.

Judd McVee during round 16 between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He provided one of the highlights of the game against the Suns, however, charging off half-back in the fourth quarter, evading two tacklers, and taking four bounces before setting up a goal for Jye Amiss.

The 22-year-old was recruited to enhance the Dockers' ball-movement off half-back and the match committee looks like being rewarded for giving him an extended block to find his best form.

Giving players like McVee what they need to build their form, and then managing others like Jackson to ensure they peak when they need to, is a balancing act that Fremantle looks well placed to nail.