Tom De Koning is looking at a lengthy layoff while Jack Sinclair seems likely to miss most, if not all, of the season

Tom De Koning during round nine between Gold Coast and St Kilda at TIO Stadium, May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA recruit Tom De Koning is expected to spend at least a month on the sidelines in a blow to the Saints’ finals chances.

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The ruckman is recovering from the punctured lung and two fractured ribs he sustained in the loss to the Western Bulldogs before the bye.

De Koning spent a few days in hospital last week before being discharged to recover at home.

Two years ago, De Koning suffered a collapsed lung in the same game he suffered a fractured foot and missed the final month of the 2024 home and away season.

With eight rounds to play in the home and away season, St Kilda hopes to regain De Koning for a block of games, but won’t know a clear timeline for at least another week.

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The Saints are set to be without dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair for most, if not all, of the remainder of the season due to a high-grade calf strain.

Rowan Marshall was cleared of a serious shoulder injury last Monday and will be assessed on Tuesday when the players return from the mid-season bye.

The 30-year-old will need to prove his fitness before being ticked off to face Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Dodson made his debut in the second last round of 2025 and has played nine VFL games this year.

Alex Dodson and Peter Wright during round 23 between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The second-year ruckman missed the game before the bye with a minor adductor issue but is expected to be available if required, while Isaac Keeler is another option.

Ross Lyon’s side sits a game and a half outside the wildcard spots with eight matches to play.

St Kilda reached the bye 6-9 and is likely to need five - or most likely six - more wins to return to September in 2026.