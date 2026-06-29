Ty Gallop celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE defender Ty Gallop is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 16 after his outstanding role in the Lions' big win over Sydney on Thursday night.

The Brisbane Academy product had 14 disposals, five marks, six tackles and six intercept possessions from 95 per cent game time in the Lions' 43-point demolition of the Swans at the Gabba.

The No.42 pick in the 2024 draft, Gallop has had a dream start to his career that included playing in the Lions' premiership in his first season and in just his sixth game.

Gallop debuted in round 13 last year but didn't play again until round 24, but held his spot throughout the finals before being a part of Brisbane's Grand Final triumph over Geelong.

He started his career as a key forward and booted three majors in the Lions' preliminary final win over Collingwood.

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"It feels great to get a rising star nomination," Gallop said.

"The first 18 months of my AFL career have been a dream come true.

"I feel like I've managed to build as the season has gone on and I'm grateful that it’s been recognised.

"I have to give credit to the players and coaching staff surrounding me, the transition into the backline was good and the other boys down back have made it much easier.

"Receiving the nomination while playing down back is good, I'm not sure if it locks me in as a defender for life, but it gives the confidence that I can play at both ends."

Ty Gallop during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Thursday's win against the second-placed Swans made it three in a row for Brisbane, which now sits in fifth spot on the ladder.

The Lions travel to play Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)

Round 15: Jai Murray (Gold Coast)

Round 16: Ty Gallop (Brisbane)