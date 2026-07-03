Cameron Maynard celebrates a goal during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Marvel Stadium on July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HEATH Mellody's move to the midfield worked wonders for Western Australia, who stormed to a comeback win over Vic Country on Friday in the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships.

A leading prospect in WA this year, Mellody gathered 32 disposals and three clearances in a standout game for the potential top-10 pick in his state's 16-point win.

Mellody has played as an attacking half-back over the past two years, including with the AFL Academy earlier this season, but his shift showed his foot skills and game sense up the ground and it paid dividends.

VIC COUNTRY v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

He had many other contributors alongside him as Western Australia came back from a 27-point deficit at half-time to run away with the win, with midfielder George Gale (30 disposals), Leo Steed (24) and Harper Banfield (25) all important as well.

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Lachie McGlade kicked three goals and Fremantle Next Generation Academy prospect Finlay Yeo kicked two, while extremely promising 2027 talent Axel Walsh kicked 1.2 from 14 disposals in an exciting display. Cameron Maynard was also lively for WA with two goals to spark his side.

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Walsh is atop of Tasmania's list of talents the Devils are keen to secure under their 17-year-old access this year and he shapes as the leading player in the 2027 pool at this stage.

Vic Country managed only three goals to nine after half-time, with Cody Templeton booting three from 12 disposals and Richmond Academy prospect Tanner Armstrong leading the midfield with 29 disposals.

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Jackson Phillips' goal from long range was also a highlight for Vic Country, who are expected to be bolstered by the return of likely top-five pick Cody Walker for next Wednesday's clash with South Australia.

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VIC COUNTRY 5.0 6.2 8.4 9.6 (60)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 1.2 1.5 6.11 10.16 (76)

GOALS

Vic Country: Templeton 3, Ladbrook 2, Drever, Macumber, Malady, Phillips

Western Australia: McGlade 3, Yeo 2, Spawton-Guy 2, Maynard 2, Walsh