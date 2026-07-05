Some players have added flexibility for the run home for Fantasy coaches

Tanner Bruhn kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE THIRD and final AFL Fantasy position update has been confirmed by Champion Data with a group of players increasing their Fantasy relevance in Classic and Draft.

It is harder for players to gain a new position as the season goes on as they must have played an minimum of eight games and have played 35 per cent in a position outside of their current Fantasy allocation.

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Tanner Bruhn has been a Classic favourite this season and his time behind the ball means he can be selected as a DEF/MID for the last seven rounds. The Cat has averaged 84 points this year.

Adding FWD status is James Rowbottom. While his 72 average has been disappointing for his Draft owners, being able to slot him into the forward line is super handy as points can be harder to come by in that position.

One more triple-position player has been added to the game, with Essendon's Kyle Langford having spent enough time in defence to now be named as DEF/MID/FWD.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after the lockout lifts.

Player Club Current New Luke Nankervis Adelaide Crows MID DEF/MID Angus Anderson Collingwood MID MID/FWD Dyson Sharp Essendon MID MID/FWD Saad El-Hawli Essendon MID DEF/MID Kyle Langford Essendon FWD/MID DEF/MID/FWD Murphy Reid Fremantle FWD MID/FWD Jack Henry Geelong Cats DEF DEF/FWD Tanner Bruhn Geelong Cats MID DEF/MID Paddy Cross Melbourne FWD MID/FWD Ryan Byrnes St Kilda DEF DEF/MID James Rowbottom Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Tom Cole West Coast Eagles DEF DEF/FWD Cooper Hynes Western Bulldogs FWD MID/FWD Lachlan McNeil Western Bulldogs FWD MID/FWD

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