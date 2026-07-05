Tanner Bruhn kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE THIRD and final AFL Fantasy position update has been confirmed by Champion Data with a group of players increasing their Fantasy relevance in Classic and Draft.

It is harder for players to gain a new position as the season goes on as they must have played an minimum of eight games and have played 35 per cent in a position outside of their current Fantasy allocation.

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Tanner Bruhn has been a Classic favourite this season and his time behind the ball means he can be selected as a DEF/MID for the last seven rounds. The Cat has averaged 84 points this year.

Adding FWD status is James Rowbottom. While his 72 average has been disappointing for his Draft owners, being able to slot him into the forward line is super handy as points can be harder to come by in that position.

One more triple-position player has been added to the game, with Essendon's Kyle Langford having spent enough time in defence to now be named as DEF/MID/FWD.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after the lockout lifts.

Player

Club

Current

New

Luke Nankervis

Adelaide Crows

MID

DEF/MID

Angus Anderson

Collingwood

MID

MID/FWD

Dyson Sharp

Essendon

MID

MID/FWD

Saad El-Hawli

Essendon

MID

DEF/MID

Kyle Langford

Essendon

FWD/MID

DEF/MID/FWD

Murphy Reid

Fremantle

FWD

MID/FWD

Jack Henry

Geelong Cats

DEF

DEF/FWD

Tanner Bruhn

Geelong Cats

MID

DEF/MID

Paddy Cross

Melbourne

FWD

MID/FWD

Ryan Byrnes

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/MID

James Rowbottom

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Tom Cole

West Coast Eagles

DEF

DEF/FWD

Cooper Hynes

Western Bulldogs

FWD

MID/FWD

Lachlan McNeil

Western Bulldogs

FWD

MID/FWD

 

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