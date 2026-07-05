THE THIRD and final AFL Fantasy position update has been confirmed by Champion Data with a group of players increasing their Fantasy relevance in Classic and Draft.
It is harder for players to gain a new position as the season goes on as they must have played an minimum of eight games and have played 35 per cent in a position outside of their current Fantasy allocation.
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Tanner Bruhn has been a Classic favourite this season and his time behind the ball means he can be selected as a DEF/MID for the last seven rounds. The Cat has averaged 84 points this year.
Adding FWD status is James Rowbottom. While his 72 average has been disappointing for his Draft owners, being able to slot him into the forward line is super handy as points can be harder to come by in that position.
One more triple-position player has been added to the game, with Essendon's Kyle Langford having spent enough time in defence to now be named as DEF/MID/FWD.
Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after the lockout lifts.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Current
|
New
|
Luke Nankervis
|
Adelaide Crows
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Angus Anderson
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Dyson Sharp
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Saad El-Hawli
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Kyle Langford
|
Essendon
|
FWD/MID
|
DEF/MID/FWD
|
Murphy Reid
|
Fremantle
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Jack Henry
|
Geelong Cats
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
Geelong Cats
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Paddy Cross
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
James Rowbottom
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom Cole
|
West Coast Eagles
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Cooper Hynes
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
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