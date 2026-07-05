Dean Solomon says the club's current plight is amongst the most difficult Essendon has been through

Essendon players during their loss to St Kilda in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'M NOT sure."

That was Essendon interim coach Dean Solomon's response when asked whether the club is at the lowest point in his memory.

Given the former player and now coach, who was drafted to the club almost 30 years ago and has seen the Bombers suffer through the supplements saga, was unable to name a worse moment when asks speaks for itself.

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"Yeah, well (the club's) gone through a lot, hasn't it, the last 20 years," Solomon said after Essendon's 67-point thumping at the hands of St Kilda on Sunday.

"There's been a few low points. Is it the lowest? I'm not sure, but it's difficult right now."

The Bombers have won just one match from their past 29 appearances, with not much changing since the club parted with Brad Scott earlier in the season despite him having more than a year remaining on his contract.

Sunday afternoon's loss was Solomon's fifth in a row, highlighting that there has been little improvement, if any, under his reign.

Making it harder to digest is the fact Carlton, who were in a similar position, are currently undefeated under interim coach Josh Fraser, having won seven in a row.

Without a win next to his name, Solomon was questioned as to whether he had interest in applying for the position in a permanent capacity given the current state of his team and their performances under his leadership.

"Twenty minutes after the game, I haven't thought about anything at the moment," he said.

"I'm just thinking about how I can provide solutions for this playing group, this football club to get better in the short term."

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Despite the group's current adversity, Solomon remains positive that they would band together.

"But you know what? No individual is going to do this on their own. We've got to do it together," he said.

"We've got to solve and come up with solutions to work our way through this and slowly turn it. There's no quick fix here.

"We're going to have to do the yards to turn this club and we knew that and we're working to do that.

"I know it doesn't look good right now but we're doing what we can in the short term."

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Solomon admitted it was hard to find positives from the performance after a horror first-half display, but denied his players have lost hope.

"They're pretty proud individually and collectively. It's a jumper we love and a club we love, so they're disappointed," he said.

"They're still there, they want to fight until the end and they want to finish (the season) with momentum.

"It's very tough now. We know that and we understand that, but we won't fracture ... at the moment it's a tough period of time, but we stick together."

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon wasn't getting carried away with his side's seventh win for the season, despite their dominance.

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"There's clearly bigger challenges than the Essendon Football Club at the moment, with the greatest respect," Lyon said.

"To be a top-four AFL team, you need a lot of people that can execute their role consistently. And we're seven (wins) and nine (losses) ... that tells us we haven't been able to do that well enough for long enough."

Lyon also played down the performance of star Saint Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, who collected a career-high 46 disposals while Brad Hill (42) and Max Hall (33) also had days out.

"We expect them to be (prolific), they're experienced and top level players. They play to the level that's required, to be honest. We don't see it as a bonus," Lyon said.