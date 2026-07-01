Matches between Geelong and Brisbane never fail to disappoint. Michael Whiting looks back on some of the key moments in recent times

Clockwise L-R: Lachie Neale, Chris Scott, Zac Bailey tackles Mark Blivavs, Cam Rayner. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 'Miracle on Grass' was perhaps ahead of its time as Chris Fagan's arrival at Brisbane dawned one of the great modern-day rivalries against Geelong.

While Ash McGrath's after-the-siren heroics in 2013 is hard to top for drama, there have been so many incredible moments between these clubs in the past decade.

Since Fagan took the Lions from a basket case to a contender in just his third season at the helm, the Cats have often been awaiting them when it matters most.

The Lions coach likened the rivalry to that of tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"We win one, they win one. We win one, they win one. It's just a really hard, well fought out contest," he said.

Fagan and Geelong coach Chris Scott are almost certainly among the best five coaches of this century and have overseen a great rivalry.

Chris Scott and Chris Fagan embrace after the Grand Final match between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ahead of Thursday night's blockbuster at GMHBA Stadium, the Cats lead 10-7 since 2017, with the Lions winning the most important in last year's Grand Final.

Always full of action, here's a quick recap, in chronological order, of the best moments between Fagan and his Lions and Scott and his Cats.

Lincoln McCarthy's game-winning hanger

In some ways it was the win that put Brisbane on the map. The penultimate round of the 2019 home and away season and with his team trailing by four points, McCarthy sat on Jack Henry's shoulders and dragged in a spectacular mark – then kicked the goal. It snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Cats.

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Scott and the Lions get lippy at quarter-time

Early in 2021, and just months after Geelong had broken Brisbane hearts with a preliminary final win at the Gabba, the teams got up close and personal at GMHBA Stadium. With tempers tested following a high Gary Rohan hit on Lachie Neale, the quarter-time huddles were the scene of some back-and-forth verbal volleys between Chris Scott and Harris Andrews (among others). Scott would cop a $10,000 suspended fine.

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Zac Bailey's non holding-the-ball decision

In the same game as the above incident, the Lions would be denied the chance for victory following a controversial non-call. With less than 30 seconds remaining and Brisbane trailing by two points, Mark Blicavs had the ball adjacent to the goal-line and as he tried to evade Zac Bailey, was tackled with the ball spilling free. The umpire called play on, with the AFL ruling the next day it was an incorrect decision, denying Bailey a chance for the match-winner from point blank range.

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Cam Rayner's preliminary final sealer

One of the best finals of the century would come down to the dying minutes in 2024, with about six incredible 'moments' in the final five minutes. There was Tom Stewart's tackle on a goal-bound Zac Bailey. Ollie Henry's remarkable snap, Cal Ah Chee's equally brilliant answer moments later. Jack Payne's rundown tackle on Mitch Duncan, but it was Cam Rayner's 50m goal on his non-preferred left foot that sealed victory for his team and will live long in the memory.

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Mark O'Connor v Cam Rayner

Last year's qualifying final was a landslide win to Geelong, but just before half-time, tempers reached boiling point. Almost 150m off the play in Brisbane's goalsquare, Cam Rayner received a free kick for a push-in-the-back against Mark O'Connor. Seconds after he kicked the resulting goal, Rayner was pushed over by Zach Guthrie who had come in to remonstrate with the Lion he thought had taken a dive. Rayner received plenty of boos from the Cats faithful for the rest of the night.

Learn More 02:26

Lachie Neale's Grand Final goal

The iconic moment from Brisbane's second consecutive premiership came in the dying stages of the third quarter. Leading by 12 points, Dayne Zorko won the ball back on centre wing, feeding a handball to Lachie Neale who pinned the ears back and drilled the shot on the run from 50m. Neale had made a dramatic comeback from a calf injury suffered three weeks earlier, entering the Grand Final as the sub to open the second half.