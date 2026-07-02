Join Cal Twomey, Joel Peterson and special guest Isaac Kako as Vic Metro takes on South Australia at Marvel Stadium

Cal Twomey, Isaac Kako and Joel Peterson. Pictures: AFL Photos

WANT to know more about this year's Telstra AFL Draft prospects?

Join AFL.com.au's draft guru Cal Twomey, experienced commentator and host Joel Peterson and Essendon forward Isaac Kako for a 'watchalong' of Vic Metro v South Australia on Friday afternoon.

With the broadcast on the AFL YouTube channel, grab your second screen as Twomey gives his thoughts on this year's draft crop, while special guest Kako will share his experiences of the championships during his draft year.

Halfway through the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships, Vic Metro and South Australia are first and second on the ladder ahead of the clash, which begins at 3.15pm AEST at Marvel Stadium.

Metro has made a dominant start to the championships with Arki Butler and Gus Teixeira among the top prospects to have starred, alongside ruck Harry Van Hattum.

But SA is the defending champion, having claimed the title for the first time since 2018 last year, and is led by top-10 contender and captain Kodah Edwards and tall Ethan Herbert.

Twomey, Peterson and Kako will bring you instant insights and expert analysis as the best under-18 footballers in the country do battle.