Lachie Neale is tackled by Oisin Mullin during the match between Brisbane and Geelong in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Emily Patterson and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- The AFL's Federer v Nadal match-up takes centre stage on Thursday night

- Does Sydney have anything to change to counter opponents?

- Adelaide heads to Perth under some pressure after Showdown loss

- Can Greater Western Sydney cause an upset against Fremantle?

- Thursday Great Man: Sam Switkowski

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