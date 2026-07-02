IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Emily Patterson and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The AFL's Federer v Nadal match-up takes centre stage on Thursday night
- Does Sydney have anything to change to counter opponents?
- Adelaide heads to Perth under some pressure after Showdown loss
- Can Greater Western Sydney cause an upset against Fremantle?
- Thursday Great Man: Sam Switkowski
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