Both Jed Walter and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan are priority re-signings according to Gold Coast's coach

Jed Walter and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during match simulation between Gold Coast and St Kilda at People First Stadium, February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick says Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will play for Gold Coast in 2027, describing the out-of-contract forward as a "long termer" for the club.

Ugle-Hagan was thrown a lifeline by the Suns last off-season following a tumultuous five-year tenure with the Western Bulldogs.

Armed with a one-year contract, the 24-year-old has played just three senior games this season, but Hardwick says he has seen enough to want him around long-term.

"We've got to remember this young lad missed a lot of football. Eighteen months is a long time out of the game, so he's still getting his fitness levels up to speed," Hardwick said.

"What we do like is his ability to do stuff on the football field that other people can’t.

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"He's still learning how we play a little bit … it does take time. We're very bullish on what he can bring to this football club.

"It's a bit of a pivot year for him. It's a year of learning, a year of growth. Next year I think is where he's really going to hit his straps.

"Gets another pre-season … and all of a sudden, I think we're going to have a pretty good player on our hands."

Ugle-Hagan played against Hawthorn, Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda in the middle of the season, kicking three goals against the Giants, before hurting his ankle in the build-up to the round 10 match against Port Adelaide in Darwin.

He has returned through the VFL and not yet earned a recall to the top team.

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"I'm convinced this guy is a long-termer for us," Hardwick said.

"I love what he brings. The energy he brings. We're very very excited."

One man keeping him out of the 23 at the moment is Jed Walter, who is also out of contract at season's end.

Walter has made strides in 2026, kicking multiple goals in eight of his 10 games.

Hardwick says he's "bullish" on Walter signing an extension.

Jed Walter during round 15 between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's one of those situations where hopefully sooner rather than later we get the nod and the tick.

"We've got to make sure he thinks this is the best environment for him to play his best football.

"He's just been outstanding. I think he's growing. We've got to remember this kid is in his third year.

"One of the best forwards in the comp at the moment, Josh Treacy, we showed Jed some statistical information about where he was at the same time, similar type of player and you look at the player he's become now.

"We know that Jed is going to become a very very good player for this football club for a long period of time and he’s starting to show that.

"His ability to jump at the ball and compete has been really really promising. We're really excited about his season."