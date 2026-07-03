Tom Lynch's value to Richmond is worth another contract says the coach, as he hoses down trade talk on Power star

Tom Lynch during round 11 between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG, May 22, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND’S veteran spearhead Tom Lynch is being urged by his coach to continue playing on another one-year deal.

Lynch falls off-contract at the end of the season but Adem Yze is certain the soon-to-be 34-year-old has more footy in him.

"No doubt," Yze told reporters on Friday.

"Those discussions will happen at the end of the year.

"But his form when he plays and the ripple effect of when he plays, with our really young forward line ... I will be pushing for the fact that what he brings on and off the field, no doubt he has got some footy left in him, for sure."

Steely Green and Tom Lynch during round seven between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG, April 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lynch, who fractured his larynx in round 11, returns to the Tigers lineup for their Saturday night MCG fixture against a resurgent Carlton.

"We were never going to take any risk with him or push it any harder, irrelevant of what we're going through (on-field)."

While Yze seeks to secure Lynch's future, he's batting away queries surrounding Richmond's pursuit of Zak Butters.

Port Adelaide's acting captain is weighing multimillion dollar offers from the Tigers, Western Bulldogs and Geelong among others.

"I can't think about things like that," Yze replied when asked about the chase for Butters.

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"It's amazing, he has been in terrific form while this is all happening, so you watch it and marvel at the type of player he is.

"But that's the landscape we live in, there's a lot of players right now that are out of contract.

"We went through it with Liam Baker a couple of years ago, so in the end he (Butters) will make his decision.

"We have got to plan around beating Carlton this weekend."

But Yze said the Tigers were preparing to soon hit the market for mature talent.

"Whether we bring players in this year or next, we will start to think about that to add to our list that we have got right now," he said.