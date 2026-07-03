Ben Long's role as a mentor to a Gold Coast fan is playing an important part in both of their lives

Ben Long before the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 10-year-old indigenous boy Ben Long has been mentoring for the past few months will get the experience of his young life on Saturday, leading Gold Coast on to packed People First Stadium against Collingwood.

Through the help of Suns Indigenous Programs Lead, Jarrod Harbrow, Long recently began the one-on-one leadership role with local youngster, Malakai.

The relationship has flourished to the point where he will be the club's junior mascot against the Magpies, running out alongside Long in his 150th career game.

Youth work is a growing passion for the 28-year-old, and something he wants to explore the further he gets into his playing career.

"'Harbs' has his own business, Harbrow Mentoring, and he spoke to us earlier in the year about doing some one-on-one mentoring, and I took it from there," Long told AFL.com.au.

Ben Long with fans after round three between Melbourne and Gold Coast at the MCG, March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Being an indigenous player in the system I feel like I have to give back."

Alongside teammates Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Jy Farrar and Cooper Bell, as well as AFLW player Heidi Talbot, Long is currently studying to complete his Certificate Four in Youth Work to further his education.

Harbrow said Long was a perfect fit for this line of work.

"Every case is different. Malakai didn't have that male role model in his life, so that one in particular was designed around providing that for him," Harbrow said.

Malakai at Ben Long's locker in the Gold Coast rooms. Picture: Supplied

"Benny is naturally a caring person. I've got to know his family quite well, and they’re all beautiful people, they're caring and it's a passion of his.

"He's had some good role models and mentors in life, and I feel like he feels that responsibility to give back because he was once that young boy.

"He's a caring person, he's relatable and just a good human being."

Long tailors the weekly sessions as he sees fit. The pair have kicked a footy, played soccer and golf, been fishing, and been inside Suns HQ for an inner sanctum experience.

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"Our first meeting he was quite shy, but after a few sessions he started opening up, which is noticeable and that’s the connection piece of being one-on-one and building that relationship," Long said.

"He started to watch our games and starting to open up and speak a lot more. That's all you really want from a young fella, to be confident and build that relationship.

"You can tell he's excited when I'm with him. It's a really good feeling.

"You can't take for granted what we do each week. Being able to do that and give back a little bit is just so important."