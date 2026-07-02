A drop in form and contract speculation has put pressure on Bailey Humphrey, and it's up to Damien Hardwick to get the best out of him

Bailey Humphrey and Damien Hardwick. Picture: AFL Photos

TRYING to resurrect Bailey Humphrey's form might be as big a challenge as anything Damien Hardwick is facing at Gold Coast, both for this season and into the future.

In the space of 10 matches, the dynamic 21-year-old has gone from a burgeoning superstar to a young man fighting for a kick in a losing team, and with his future unclear.

But trying to halt the slide that has seen him drop from the 63rd ranked player in the AFL at the end of 2025 to the 297th ranked this year is as delicate as it is difficult.

Humphrey is not your average fourth-year player.

Taken by the Suns with the sixth pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, the kid from Moe made an immediate impact in his first season, and following a little dip in his second, became a star on the rise in 2025.

Humphrey finished fourth in the club's best and fairest last year, behind Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell, AFLCA MVP Noah Anderson and two-time All-Australian Touk Miller. Not a bad year.

In March, his four-goal Opening Round performance in the demolition of Geelong looked like the continuation of his 2025, and the emerging superstar looked ready to arrive. But following a hamstring injury and two-game suspension, it has been all downhill.

His two-kick, six-disposal game against Fremantle last Sunday was the lowest ebb of his drop off in form. At the same venue nine months earlier, Humphrey blew an elimination final open with three second-quarter goals in his club's most famous victory and it's first ever triumph in September.

Captain Noah Anderson's statement earlier in the week summed up the conundrum facing both player and club.

Bailey Humphrey kicks a goal during the Opening Round match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium on March 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"As an individual and a footy club, we absolutely love Bailey and we understand what he's capable of," Anderson said.

"He's obviously got a lot of pressure on his shoulders, not only from the outside world with a lot of eyes on him, but he also puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform.

"I think it's just part of the progression of his career to learn to deal with that self-pressure and external pressure, and I'm completely confident he'll work through that. We're there to support him no matter what."

It is a battle that Hardwick has to win. Not only does he need Humphrey playing good football right now, he needs him happy.

The half-forward's much-publicised flirtation with Victorian clubs last off-season has dominated the media landscape again in 2026.

With two years remaining on Humphrey's deal beyond this season, Hardwick has again been staunch in his public stance the youngster would not be moved under any circumstances.

In a recent appearance on Fox Footy, Hardwick gave a window into the delicate balance he faces in getting the best out of Humphrey.

"He's such an emotional kid and emotional person," Hardwick said.

"And he genuinely feels like he's letting the side down.

Learn More 01:28

"He had some issues last year that he was looking to go home to sort out some personal business.

"But now at this stage of his tenure at the moment, he's happy and just wants to play good football. But we're consistently linking his name and social media and these things.

"We talk about the players' health and wellbeing. We sit there and give it lip service, to be completely honest. We sort of put these players' names in lights.

"And some of it is bought on by self, I understand that, but I think we can do a hell of a lot better than what we're doing and the way we're doing it at the moment."

Humphrey is the prototype of the game-shaping half-forward that can spend time in the midfield, which almost every team is looking for. It is why Hardwick and the Suns see him as a pillar of the club for the future.

Bailey Humphrey after round 14 between Geelong and Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium, June 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Although his form might warrant consideration for a relegation to the VFL, we are not there yet. Gold Coast has injuries to players that could, theoretically, play a similar role, but above all else, Hardwick needs to back himself to persist and get the best version of Humphrey back.

"My greatest thing with Bailey is just park your thought process, let's just get your footy up and talking," the coach said.

"He's such a wonderful kid trying to do his very best to help Gold Coast win, and it's just not working for him at the moment. It's my job to help him through that."

Yes Dimma, it is your job. The quicker you find the key that can unlock Humphrey's form, the quicker the Suns will break the five-game losing streak that is threatening to completely derail their season.

And the quicker the young star will be happy again and excited about the next two years – and hopefully more – at Carrara.