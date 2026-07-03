Sydney strengthened its grip on the top-two with a win over the Western Bulldogs

Charlie Curnow and Chad Warner celebrate during the Round 17 match between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at the SCG on July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY’s emphatic 35-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night proved the Swans have steadied the ship.

Charlie Curnow's six-goal haul moved him to the top of the Coleman Medal race and powered Sydney to a dominant 13.12 (90) to 7.13 (55) victory over the Bulldogs in front of an electric SCG crowd for the annual Pride Game.

SWANS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

After Brisbane completely dismantled their preferred game style the week prior, Sydney showed critical tactical maturity on their home turf to bounce back from that heavy loss.

By adjusting better to the trends their opponents presented, the Swans proved they can play a different style of footy and still get the job done. Instead of their usual overlap run by hand, they successfully relied on more uncontested marks and chipping the ball around to control the game.

The Swans controlled the territory and the inside-50 count 61 to 41, while the Bulldogs edged the clearances 45 to 42. Crucially, the Swans were more efficient, converting 21 per cent of their entries compared to the Bulldogs' 17 per cent.

The Bulldogs struggled to connect inside 50, taking four marks in the zone for the game. It continues an unfortunate trend for them in recent times, as they have averaged a league-worst seven marks inside 50 since round 13. To make matters worse, they were given no time to breathe when they had the ball, with the home side pouncing on every Bulldogs error.

Curnow was at his dominant best, finishing with six goals, 14 disposals and four contested marks to bring his season tally to 44 and leapfrog Gold Coast's Ben King at the top of the Coleman Medal race. The marquee recruit has been the competition's number one-rated key forward since round 11.

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The Swans made six changes for the clash, including the return of Hayden McLean to the senior side. In his fifth AFL appearance this year, McLean made a statement in the absence of Joel Amartey, finishing with three goals, 14 disposals, two clearances, and four contested marks.

Isaac Heeney led the way for the red and white, picking up 27 disposals and eight clearances. Heeney also got in on the goal-scoring action with a goal from an insane angle, snapping around his body for a great finish.

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For the Bulldogs, Bailey Dale led the way, finishing with 1.1, 32 disposals, two clearances, and four tackles.

Cody Weightman returned to bolster the Bulldogs’ forward line after being rested in round 15, but was held goalless and to 14 disposals.

The Swans dominated early territory and found tall targets inside the forward 50.

McLean marked his comeback by kicking the game's first goal, pouncing on a loose ball over the back of a marking contest to soccer it through the sticks. He was quickly joined by Curnow, who pulled down three strong grabs to kick a trio of majors, fuelling a run of five unanswered goals before the Bulldogs even registered a response.

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The visitors frequently turned the ball over and squandered opportunities by hitting the post and kicking out on the full, allowing the Swans to build a 30-point lead at quarter time.

Curnow picked up where he left off early in the second term, booting a long shot from just inside the arc that the Bulldogs’ last line of defence couldn’t spoil until after it had crossed the line, extending the Swans' lead to a game-high 36 points.

Bailey Dale finally responded for the Bulldogs, launching a bomb from inside the centre square seven minutes into the quarter to register their first major, before McLean added his second.

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In his 50th game, Ryley Sanders snapped a much-needed goal, but systemic inaccuracy plagued the Bulldogs, who managed just 1.5 (11) from open play in the first half.

Connor Budarick’s interrupted year continues, limping off the ground with an ankle injury following a collision and was subsequently ruled out at half time, with the Swans holding a 27-point lead at the main break.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge hinted pre-game at shuffling the magnets, and did so to start the third term, moving Tim English to full-back on McLean and throwing Rory Lobb into the ruck.

The move yielded results, as Aaron Naughton benefited with a goal after an undisciplined Errol Gulden was penalised for pushing Cody Weightman, before Jordan Croft slotted two goals inside three minutes later in the term.

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Despite the late surge of goals from the Bulldogs, the Swans maintained a 24-point lead at the final change.

Curnow scored another two goals while Artie Jones added his second, before Nick Coffield came off the field for an HIA after a nasty knee to the head. Coffield did not return.

Swans’ depth shines as wholesale selection reshuffle pays off

The Swans made six changes for the clash, with Joel Amartey, Sam Wicks, Logan McDonald, and Peter Ladhams sidelined by injury, while Riley Bice and Malcolm Rosas jnr were omitted. However, the returns of Dane Rampe and Hayden McLean added vital experience to the line-up. With coach Dean Cox hoping the different mix would invigorate the team after recent struggles, Sydney’s depth was on full display as the wholesale team changes proved entirely seamless and steady.

Bulldog awaits MRO decision after bump

Western Bulldogs midfielder Matthew Kennedy may come under scrutiny from Match Review Officer Michael Christian for a high bump on Caiden Cleary that left the young Swan shaken. Fortunately, Cleary avoided concussion protocols and played out the match, which should significantly favour Kennedy. During the same play, Errol Gulden capitalised on an advantage to kick a goal, only for the major to be disallowed by the umpires, who pulled play back to award Cleary the free kick.

SYDNEY 5.3 8.5 10.10 13.12 (90)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.3 3.8 6.10 7.13 (55)

GOALS

Sydney: Curnow 6, McLean 3, Cleary, Warner, Hamling, Heeney

Western Bulldogs: Jones 2, Croft 2, Naughton, Dale, Sanders

BEST

Sydney: Curnow, Grundy, Heeney, McLean, McCartin, Mills

Western Bulldogs: Dale, Richards, Freijah, Sanders, Liberatore

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Budarick (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: 35,227 at the Sydney Cricket Ground