Jake Stringer has inspired the Giants' upset win over the Dockers

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has ended Fremantle's winning run in commanding fashion, with Jake Stringer slotting a career-high seven goals to power the Giants to a 21-point upset victory in Canberra.

Having lost three straight going into their match against the ladder leaders at Manuka Oval on Saturday, GWS (7-9) needed a response to stay in the finals race.

GIANTS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Off-contract Toby Greene delivered for the home team, manufacturing a masterclass with 27 disposals and three majors, while Stringer was hot in front of goal to steer the Giants to a 16.13 (109) to 13.10 (88) win.

Significantly, the victory ends the Dockers' (14-2) club record 14-game winning streak and dashes their hopes of retaining a two-win advantage over second-placed Sydney on the ladder.

It wasn't a smooth sailing victory for GWS, though, as both teams went tit for tat in the first quarter, but the Giants' defence kept the Dockers' star-studded attack at bay from the second term onwards.

A flurry of majors towards the end of the third quarter laid the platform for the home team's victory, and it kept its composure in the last quarter to seal victory.

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Defender Connor Idun was prolific, registering 26 disposals and 12 marks, while midfielder Finn Callaghan had 30 disposals to make up for the loss of star Lachie Whitfield, who suffered a concussion in the second term.

Victory also comes as the Giants' injury list ballooned to a mammoth 15 players, although their dominance in Freo's territory, along with their lopsided clearance count (42 to 28), proved the difference.

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The away side couldn't replicate its 51-point demolition of Gold Coast last Sunday, although defender Karl Worner continued his glittering form, registering 29 disposals, while midfielder Caleb Serong notched 31.

They will have to hope midfielder Hayden Young recovers well from a groin injury after he left the field in the second half.

The Giants started hot with Stringer booting two early goals, but the Dockers switched gears and restricted the home team's lead to two points at the first break.

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GWS upped the ante on its defensive pressure and it paid off as the home team beefed its advantage up to 13 points at half-time.

Giants defender Whitfield copped an elbow to the head late in the second quarter, but GWS shook off his loss to take a 22-point lead into the final break.

The home team continued to use its powerful ball movement, and the Dockers couldn't find enough goalscoring moments to produce a comeback.

Fiery duo go head-to-head

They were meant to be at opposite ends of the field, but two of the League's fieriest players went head-to-head in the first quarter. Giants captain Toby Greene and Dockers forward Patrick Voss were involved in a wrestle in Freo's forward 50, with GWS awarded a 50-metre penalty as Callum Brown lined up for goal, making the major a certainty.

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Big half-time blow for Giants

The Giants were dealt a huge blow at the main break as Lachie Whitfield was ruled out for the rest of the game due to concussion. Whitfield had 20 disposals in the first half to play a key role for the Giants, but copped an elbow to the head from Sean Darcy just seconds before half-time in a huge blow for GWS.

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GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 9.4 13.9 16.13 (109)

FREMANTLE 5.1 7.3 10.5 13.10 (88)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 7, Greene 3, Cadman 2, Stone, Rowston, Coniglio, Brown

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Voss 2, Jackson 2, Reid, O'Driscoll, Erasmus, Dudley, Bolton, Amiss

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer, Greene, Ash, Idun, Oliver, Callaghan

Fremantle: Serong, Worner, Clark, Bolton, Reid, Jackson

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield (concussion)

Fremantle: Young (groin)

Crowd: TBC at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka