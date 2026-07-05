St Kilda kicks 13 goals in the first half before cruising to a comfortable win over Essendon

Hugo Garcia celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Essendon in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON fans will be avoiding the water cooler at work on Monday.

Their side was comprehensively beaten by St Kilda by 67 points on Sunday afternoon at Marvel Stadium in a match they will quickly want to forget.

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St Kilda broke away from Essendon late in the first quarter and into the second when they piled on 10 unanswered goals, with 12 individual goal kickers hitting the scoreboard across the match.

The Bombers slowed the Saints' scoring in the second half, limiting St Kilda to four goals after half-time whilst kicking four of their own, but the damage was already done, the Saints winning 17.15.117 to 7.8.50 in front of a crowd of 34,713.

The Saints controlled the tempo of the game recording 115 more possessions than the Bombers including 43 more uncontested marks, in a game that at times looked like a training drill.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera had a day out, finishing with a career-high 46 disposals and a staggering 906 metres gained as he led his side to their seventh win for the season.

The win keeps the Saints in contention for the Wildcard Round later in the year.

Wanganeen-Milera was one of three Saints to collect 30 or more disposals, with the superstar joined by Brad Hill and Max Hall who had 40 and 33 respectively. Hugo Garcia wasn't far behind with 29 of his own.

With key Saints Tom De Koning (ribs) and Jack Sinclair (calf) missing with injury, Ross Lyon will be pleased with the players who stood up in their absence.

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Rowan Marshall was excellent in the ruck with 20 disposals and two goals, whilst regular midfielder Marcus Windhager spent large portions of the game at half-back playing the role that Sinclair is renowned for, collecting 22 disposals and having six inside 50s.

For Essendon, former skipper Zach Merret finished with a team-high 28 disposals and seven tackles, starting the game off the half-back but spending the second half in the midfield.

Nate Caddy continues to give his best, providing moments of excitement with his signature flare in the air and in front of goal, combining with his mate Isaac Kako, who handed him two goals with a couple of handy goal assists.

Caddy finished the game with a game-high three goals and was a shining light for Bombers' fans on what was another horror day for this famous club.

Ball magnet breaks individual record

Wanganeen-Milera is known for racking up possessions, but never has the Saints star recorded more disposals than he did on Sunday afternoon against Essendon. The Saints utility finished with 46 disposals, a career-high, including 24 handball receives, six inside 50s and seven rebound 50s, showing his impact across the ground in another best on ground performance.

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Clanger sums up Bombers' day

Essendon's Mason Redman took a free kick after he was interfered in a marking contest at the top of defensive 50. But the Bomber would like to have his time again after he kicked the ball directly to Saints forward Liam Henry, who jogged into an open goal unopposed. It was a moment that summed up the first half for Essendon supporters. To his credit, Redman didn't go into his shell after the clanger, finishing with 18 disposals.

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ESSENDON 2.1 3.3 4.5 7.8 (50)

ST KILDA 5.4 13.8 14.10 17.15 (117)

GOALS

Essendon: Caddy 3, Wright, Day-Wicks, McKay, Robey

St Kilda: Higgins 2, Ryan 2, Caminiti 2, Wilson 2, Marshall 2, Hall, Sharman, Henry, Wanganeen-Milera, Hill, Garcia, Owens

BEST

Essendon: Durham, Merrett, Caddy, Robey, Farrow

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Hill, Hall, Marshall, Wilson

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

Crowd: 34,713 at Marvel Stadium