Sean Darcy tackles Isaac Heeney during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AN END of season blockbuster arrives early with a top-two clash between pacesetter Fremantle and Sydney opening round 18 on Thursday night.

The competition for the wildcard places is also heating up with Collingwood and North Melbourne meeting under lights on Friday before St Kilda hosts Port Adelaide the next day.

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Carlton will be out to extend its seven-match winning streak when it takes on an undermanned Hawthorn on Saturday night, while Brisbane can continue its march toward a top-four finish when it closes the round against Essendon.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 18 as well as a tip for each match.

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Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium

Thursday, July 9, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Sydney 14.10 (94) d Fremantle 12.11 (83), R17 2025

What it means

Fremantle (14-2) will hope it was the loss it had to have as a club record 14-match winning streak was snapped by Greater Western Sydney. The Dockers conceded their second highest score for the season – and biggest since their defeat to the Cats – as they were smashed 42-28 in clearances and 62-47 for inside 50s, and now have a five-day break before a top-of-the-ladder clash with the Swans.

Sydney (13-3) got its running game and ball movement humming again after a lacklustre few weeks to blow away the Western Bulldogs with a six-goal blitz from the first ball-up. The Dockers' slip-up means the Swans' hopes of snatching the minor premiership are now back in their own hands with a clash with the ladder leaders to come this week and a favourable run home over the last month.

Nick Blakey in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Caleb Serong was one of few Dockers to perform at their usual high standards as he gathered 31 disposals, six clearances and six tackles in the defeat to the Giants. The 25-year-old has had to adapt to a new role at times this season as his side add to its depth in the onball brigade but with an average 34 disposals in three finals has shown he is a player who will rise to the occasion this week.

Charlie Curnow climbed to second in the goalkicking standings with six majors against the Bulldogs to make it 14 in two matches against the same side. The Swans' prized recruit has also booted a bag of eight against the Tigers and four goals against the Eagles but off the back of a less impressive record in finals now needs to prove he can step up as the stakes rise against the ladder leaders.

Early tip: Fremantle by 11 points

Collingwood v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Friday, July 10, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 15.18 (108) d North Melbourne 9.9 (63), R11 2025

ROUND 18 Get your seats to Magpies v Kangaroos

What it means

Collingwood (8-1-7) has turned around its form and climbed into the top half of the ladder for the first time in nine weeks as it has claimed three victories since its bye. The Magpies have released the shackles to pass 100 points in back-to-back matches, and for the second and third times this year, with the coming fortnight against the Roos and Blues a chance to tighten their grip on a finals spot.

North Melbourne (8-8) missed an opportunity to prove its finals credentials and climb as high as eighth spot when it failed to fire a shot when the game was up for grabs in the final term against Port Adelaide. The Kangaroos have claimed few scalps of note this year – with the biggest arguably the Suns' – but could flip that on its head with a victory over the Magpies under the Friday night spotlight.

Game shapers

Brayden Maynard has made a career out of playing on the edge but he fell over it when he saw red during a fiery clash with the Suns last week. The 29-year-old still had a huge influence on the game itself as a tackling machine and the linchpin in the Magpies' defence, and even while playing under an injury cloud will be out to set the tone against the side that tried to lure him across town last year.

Jy Simpkin had to return to the Kangaroos with his tail between his legs after failing to seal a move to the Magpies during last year's trade period. The 28-year-old lost the captaincy and has been pushed out of the first-choice midfield rotation but has shown his versatility while making an impact whether starting on a wing or at half-forward.

Early tip: Collingwood by 14 points

Brayden Maynard and Touk Miller during the match between Collingwood and Gold Coast in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 11, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 12.9 (81) d Port Adelaide 9.13 (67), R5 2026

What it means

St Kilda (7-9) did what it needed to do to pile more misery on a dispirited Essendon then cruise to the line while still in third gear. The Saints will get a better idea of where they stand against fellow finals hopefuls the Power but with the Cats and Swans also on their run home there is little margin for error in games against sides sitting around the same level.

Port Adelaide (6-10) breathed fresh life into its season as it held North Melbourne at arm's length for three quarters and then turned the screw in the final term. The Power have paid a huge price for their five losses by three points or fewer this season and with the Dockers, Lions, Swans and Demons still to come on the run home, they must make the most of the opportunity against the inconsistent Saints.

Zak Butters and Logan Evans celebrate Port Adelaide's win over North Melbourne in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Mattaes Phillipou returned from a stint out of the Saints side with his best performance of the season as he gathered 25 disposals and four clearances in the win over the Bombers. The 21-year-old is still to prove that he is ready for a midfield role against more competitive sides but can add to the Saints’ depth while also being a threat when lining up closer to goal.

Mitch Georgiades has been in strong form for much of the season and is one of only three players to boot at least a goal in each round even as he has often failed to finish off his hard work. The 24-year-old was at his high-flying best against the Kangaroos as he crashed packs and pulled down marks to boot 3.2 and move to 37.40 for the season in a warning of what he can do with his radar back on target.

Early tip: St Kilda by 13 points

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Engie Stadium

Saturday, July 11, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 17.9 (111) d Geelong 13.7 (85), R18 2025

ROUND 18 Get your seats to Giants v Cats

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (7-9) got its season back on track as it again proved it can stand toe-to-toe with the top sides and added a stirring victory over ladder leaders Fremantle to earlier wins against Brisbane and Melbourne. The upset has put the Giants back in the finals race and with four matches against sides below them on the ladder to come this clash with the Cats could be critical to their hopes.

Geelong (9-7) tumbled out of the crucial top six as familiar foes Brisbane disarmed it then held off its belated challenge to make it four losses in the past five matches. The Cats might be more concerned with shaking off a mini form slump but will also have a four-match losing streak against the Giants at the back of their minds as well as a winless stretch at Engie Stadium that goes back to 2014.

Chris Scott addresses his players during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jake Stringer turned back the clock with a career-high seven goals in the Giants' surprise win over the Dockers but had a performance like bubbling away all season. The 32-year-old has taken command of the injury-hit Giants forward line with 35 goals while tracking toward at least his second-highest tally after kicking 56 in 2015.

Patrick Dangerfield showed once again that even at the age of 36 he is still capable of dominant performances as he booted five goals and gathered 17 disposals to fly the flag for the Cats in their defeat to the Lions. The inspirational captain might not hit the same heights each week these days but at least sets the tone during his 19th season.

Early tip: Geelong by four points

Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG

Saturday, July 11, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 13.7 (85) d Carlton 9.7 (61), R20 2025

ROUND 18 Get your seats to Blues v Hawks

What it means

Carlton (8-8) became the first side in VFL/AFL history to have a seven-match winning streak as well as a seven-match losing stretch in the same season when it held off Richmond in a cliffhanger. The less-than-convincing victory was enough to lift the Blues into a wildcard spot for the first time this year though a clash with the Hawks is just the first test of its credentials with a tough month to come.

Hawthorn (10-1-5) had cracks exposed in its Launceston fortress as Melbourne visited for the first time and raced away to as much as a 96-point lead before the hosts woke up. The Hawks added some respectability to the scoreboard in the second half but still saw their path to a double chance narrow with clashes against the in-form Blues and later the Lions looming large on their run home.

Game shapers

Sam Walsh had had a season that reflects much the same as the Blues with a stuttering start that has been followed by a striking return to form. The 26-year-old was still finding plenty of the ball in the first half of the year but is now having greater impact with each possession to help lead the charge for a wildcard spot as he reaches 150 matches.

Mabior Chol was one of several Hawks big men to lower his colours while Demons ruck Max Gawn was on a tear in the first half of their clash in Launceston. The 29-year-old bounced back in emphatic fashion as he booted five goals in the second half to lead the Hawks' belated fight back as he remains a key to their top-four hopes with 22 goals in 11 matches this year.

Early tip: Hawthorn by eight points

Sam Walsh during round 15 between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, July 11, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 16.11 (107) d Gold Coast 6.10 (46), R19 2025

What it means

Adelaide (10-6) bounced back from its disappointing defeat in the Showdown with a scintillating start against West Coast that soon put the result beyond doubt. The Crows were able to put the cue in the rack from early in the second term but might rue not taking the opportunity to boost their percentage in the race for the top four with the Swans and Dockers away, and Pies and Giants at home to come.

Gold Coast (7-9) played with more vigour as it pushed Collingwood to the line in a wild contest but still slumped to a sixth straight defeat for the first time since 2019. The Suns are a win and four places outside the wildcard spots as a season that promised so much is on track to end without finals especially with all their remaining games against sides currently sitting above them on the ladder.

Noah Anderson looks dejected after Gold Coast's loss to Collingwood in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Jake Soligo started the season facing fresh challenges after heart surgery that limited his pre-season preparation and led to a brief stint out of the Crows' lineup. The 23-year-old has since returned to form whether playing in the midfield or closer to goal and tuned up for his 100th match this week with 16 disposals and two majors against the Eagles.

Zeke Uwland has been a shining light for the Suns even as the side's losing streak has reached six straight matches while he settles into a role in the back half. The Academy product gathered a career-high 32 disposals with five rebounds against the Magpies as his classy ball use coming out of defence looms as a long-term weapon for the Suns and could be a key to turning their form around.

Early tip: Adelaide by 17 points

Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, July 12, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 19.12 (126) d West Coast 4.8 (32), R23 2025

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (9-7) are once again stuck in the mid-ladder logjam as they have followed stirring victories over the likes of top-four contenders Melbourne and Hawthorn with largely uncompetitive performances against Adelaide and now Sydney. The Dogs need to take the game on more to make the most of their firepower as only the bottom-four sides have scored fewer points this year.

West Coast (4-12) gave up another huge head start before matching Adelaide for almost three quarters in a further sign that it is not far off the pace even if results are yet to flow. A road trip to take on the increasingly shaky Bulldogs could be a free hit as the Eagles continue to search for a victory that would take them to five wins for just the second season since 2021.

Game shapers

Tim English at his best remains a critical part of the Bulldogs' onball brigade but he has had less impact across a five-match stretch since returning from a concussion. The 28-year-old was unable to contain Swans ruck Brodie Grundy last week to the point that he was shifted out into defence and he should now be out to respond to his critics with a return to form against the Eagles.

Elliot Yeo has fallen short of his usual high standards during a quieter couple of months but it was still a surprise to see him gather only seven disposals and one clearance as the Eagles were outclassed by the Crows. The 32-year-old has stepped aside to allow younger teammates to spend more time at the coalface but could be called back into the engine room as he reaches 200 matches with his second club.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 25 points

Tim English fights for the ball during the round 17 clash between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos.

Melbourne v Richmond, MCG

Sunday, July 12, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 19.12 (126) d Richmond 11.6 (72), R7 2026

ROUND 18 Get your seats to Demons v Tigers

What it means

Melbourne (10-6) surged back into the top-four race with a stunning start against Hawthorn before taking the foot off the accelerator in the second half and losing some of the percentage gains it briefly held. The Demons will still be riding high from a first interstate victory this year and now return to their happy hunting ground at home where they have won all eight matches this season.

Richmond (2-14) gave the red-hot Carlton a huge scare under lights but was not quite polished enough to finish the job as it fell to the narrowest of its five straight defeats. The Tigers have at least been able to get games into more of their highly touted prospects in recent weeks as their injury list slowly clears up and will be out to make the most of playing a fourth match in a row at the MCG.

Game shapers

Jacob van Rooyen has been full of promise since bursting onto the scene with the Demons during the 2023 season but is now adding an expanded role to his improved consistency. The 23-year-old kicked his third bag of the year with five goals against the Hawks but perhaps most importantly showed he is a more than capable second ruck with 24 disposals and 14 contested possessions.

Seth Campbell is proving to be more than just a livewire forward as he adds depth to the Tigers' onball brigade and brings his pace and pressure to all parts of the field. The 21-year-old continues to add a spark whether playing near goal or higher up the ground and was a key reason for the Tigers' fight back against the Blues as he gathered 17 disposals and four clearances while also adding two goals.

Early tip: Melbourne by 41 points

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Essendon, Gabba

Sunday, July 12, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 22.11 (143) d Essendon 11.13 (79), R8 2026

What it means

Brisbane (10-6) is showing that history can repeat as it shakes off a slow start to the campaign to build momentum with four consecutive victories either side of a bye. The Lions underlined the threat they pose with a win against the Cats, after beating the Swans a week earlier, while they have become the heaviest scoring side over this ominous stretch with an average 117.5 points a game.

Essendon (1-15) continued on its downward spiral with the fifth straight loss under caretaker coach Dean Solomon arguably the most concerning of the lot. The Bombers have rarely been competitive in that stretch, especially when the game is on the line, but barely gave a whimper in the loss to the Saints and will likely have to dig in to avoid even worse against the two-time reigning premiers.

Andrew McGrath looks dejected as he leads the team from the field after the round 17 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Sam Draper has been making the most of returning to fitness as much as rediscovering his best form in his first campaign with the Lions, as he prepares to equal his second-highest tally of games in a season. The 27-year-old will play his 16th match of the year against his former side while making his presence felt with an average 10.3 disposals, 3.9 clearances and 21.3 hitouts to be a key to the Lions' resurgence.

Jacob Farrow is one of several young Bombers giving hope for a brighter future as his clean ball use stands out even while the losses mount up around him. The 18-year-old has settled into defence and is averaging 18.6 disposals and 3.6 rebounds in his debut season but it is perhaps just a matter of time before the Bombers use his kicking talents closer to goal where they can do even more damage.

Early tip: Brisbane by 61 points