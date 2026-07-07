Darcy Gardiner walks from the field with an injury during the round 17 match between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, on July 2, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring Test Mitch Hinge Ankle 3-4 weeks Luke Pedlar Hamstring Test Wayne Milera Hamstring Test Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Star forward Riley Thilthorpe was a late withdrawal against West Coast last Friday night because of illness but is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval. Milera missed a second consecutive game with hamstring tightness but should return this week if he gets through training in a significant boost. Ah Chee and Pedlar are also expected to be available, with Pedlar ahead of schedule with his moderate grade hamstring strain. Jordon Butts returned from a calf injury in the SANFL and is available, while young midfielder Charlie Edwards (30 disposals and two goals) produced a strong performance at state league level. Nick Murray and Sid Draper have been on the cusp of selection, with Isaac Cumming responding with 20 disposals and seven marks in the SANFL last week after being axed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 1-2 weeks Darcy Gardiner Hamstring 4-6 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Calf 1-2 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Lions are closing in on their strongest team with Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko both back to face Essendon at the Gabba on Sunday. Zorko will come in for Gardiner, leaving Harris Andrews, Ty Gallop and Ryan Lester as the tall defenders, although Chris Fagan could opt for Darragh Joyce if he wanted to keep a similar structure to last week. James Tunstill is likely to be the other unlucky omission. Tom Doedee and Will McLachlan are both back off long breaks, likely through the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Knee Season Harry Dean Hand Test Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Ankle Test Jacob Weitering Calf TBC Lewis Young Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful Dean will play in Saturday night's clash against the Hawks, likely replacing Young down back after he entered the AFL's 12-day protocols. Cooper Lord (27 disposals, one goal) and Lachie Fogarty (28 disposals, one goal) were among those to impress at VFL level, with Ashton Moir (18 disposals, two goals) also showing promising signs in attack. Flynn Young, Flynn Riley and Blake Acres were the emergencies at senior level last week and will also be considered. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Elliott Knee Season Tew Jiath Hamstring 1 week Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring Season Isaac Quaynor Ankle 1 week Iliro Smit Concussion Concussion protocols Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Scott Pendlebury will return against North Melbourne on Friday night, creating a selection headache after a great win over the Suns in round 17. Angus Anderson replaced him and kicked two goals. Quaynor will miss again due to a lingering ankle concern. Lachie Sullivan starred in the VFL with 32 disposals and 11 tackles as he hunts another chance in Craig McRae's side. Harrison Coe amassed 28 hitouts against Henry Smith in the ruck. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Edwards Hamstring 3 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back Season Kayle Gerreyn Knee 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee Season Zak Johnson Foot Test Kyle Langford Quad 1 week Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Archie Roberts Shoulder Test Rhys Unwin Hamstring 1 week Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers could be boosted by the return of half-back Roberts for their clash against Brisbane on Sunday, while Johnson is also a test to return from his foot injury. Mid-season recruit Jaxon Artemis didn’t play at any level last week due to a hamstring injury but is set to return this week. Liam McMahon marked his return from injury with a four-goal haul in the VFL, while youngster Angus Clarke (21 disposals and two goals) is closing in on a senior spot again. Elijah Tsatas (29 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances and a goal) put his hand up for a recall again, while Matt Guelfi and Jade Gresham both kicked two goals. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tobyn Murray Calf Test Charlie Nicholls Finger TBA Sam Sturt Quad TBA Hayden Young Groin Test Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers have four distinct options to replace Young, with each providing different benefits. Jaeger O'Meara is a big body who can help at the coalface, Corey Wagner has the versatility to play as a run-with midfielder among several roles, while Chris Scerri is a front half speedster who would boost the Dockers' forward pressure. The other option is wingman Jeremy Sharp, who missed last week with illness but has been a star in the WAFL as an inside midfielder this season. Wagner and O'Meara were in the team as recently as round 14 and shape as the frontrunners. Both were emergencies, alongside Scerri, against GWS. Wagner remained in Perth, however, and impressed with 29 disposals and six inside 50s in the WAFL as an inside midfielder. Mason Cox had 30 hitouts, eight disposals and three marks for Peel. On the injury front, Nicholls suffered a broken finger at training last week and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jacob Molier Quad Test Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Cats have an incredibly healthy list heading into the business end of the season. After he was unable to get up for last weekend's game, Molier will again face a fitness test for VFL selection following a recent conditioning block. The Cats have dropped four of their last five games and there's plenty of pressure coming from below if they opt to shake things up. Gryan Miers (27 disposals) looked smooth in the VFL and could be considered for a recall, while Jhye Clark (30 disposals, nine marks) and Mitch Knevitt (30, three goals) continue to impress at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot 1-3 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 1-3 weeks Will Graham Hamstring Test Lachie Gulbin Hand 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Ben Long Suspension Round 20 Daniel Rioli Jaw 1-3 weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring Test Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Suns will get even younger against Adelaide on Saturday night, with Graham likely to replace the suspended Long, although Rogers is also right in the frame. Sam Clohesy is back from suspension and a chance to return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Groin 1 week Jack Buckley Calf TBC Brent Daniels Calf TBC Finn Davis Quad 1 week Tom Green Knee Season Max Gruzewski Knee 3-4 weeks Ollie Hannaford Foot 3-4 weeks Jesse Hogan Finger TBC Darcy Jones Knee 3-4 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Jayden Laverde Hamstring Test Xavier O'Halloran Ankle Test Jake Riccardi Ankle 4-5 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee Season Lachie Whitfield Concussion TBC Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

After a great result against Fremantle, GWS will host Geelong without Whitfield who enters concussion protocols. The running defender will likely be replaced by Laverde should he get through training, with Phoenix Gothard also a possibility to return after being managed last round. Nick Madden and Toby McMullin returned from injuries and put in strong performances for the VFL side against Coburg, as did Cody Angove. However, it's hard to see too many changes at the Giants this week. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee Test Josh Battle Appendix 1-2 weeks Max Beattie Ankle Test James Blanck Hamstring Test Sam Butler Leg 1-2 weeks Henry Hustwaite Face 4 weeks Jarman Impey Hamstring Test Conor Nash Neck TBC Ned Reeves Knee 1-3 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Knee 4-6 weeks Nick Watson Hamstring Test Josh Weddle Suspension Round 19 Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Hawthorn's injury list has grown over the past week, but Watson is expected to return against Carlton. Impey and Amon face fitness tests on Thursday, while Battle will miss again after having his appendix removed last Thursday night. Reeves could miss up to three weeks with a knee joint issue, while mystery surrounds when Nash will be available to play again due to an ongoing disc issue. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee Test Jai Culley Knee Season Bayley Fritsch Finger Test Max Heath Shoulder Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 3-4 weeks Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Christian Salem Foot Test Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Fritsch will need to pass a fitness test before he is cleared to face Richmond on Sunday. The forward dislocated his finger early in the game against the Hawks, and while he returned to play, he has since had the wound stitched and is on restricted duties this week. Important defender Salem could play for the first time since April after ticking off the final steps in his rehab from a foot injury, but given the length of time he's spent on the sidelines, a VFL return would be the likeliest scenario. Mid-season recruit Lukas Cooke, who fractured his face on debut, will return to football this weekend. Although unforced changes are unlikely, veteran Tom McDonald (20 touches, seven marks) and youngster Xavier Taylor (16, five tackles) performed well at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Toby Pink Shoulder Season Blake Thredgold Foot Season George Wardlaw Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will lose Wardlaw for much of the next month, which is a brutal blow ahead of the side's clash against the Pies on Friday night. However, Paul Curtis' return from suspension will help soothe the selection headaches somewhat. The VFL side had the bye over the weekend, so there is no exposed form to pick from, but Zane Duurmsa, Griffin Logue and Zac Banch were among the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kane Farrell Groin Test Mani Liddy Hip Season Ollie Lord Knee Season Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Sam Powell-Pepper Training block TBC Esava Ratugolea Knee Season Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Farrell has progressed quicker than expected and would be included to face St Kilda on Saturday should he get through training this week. His inclusion might be the only change for a team that has won its past two matches. After recently recovering from a second ruptured ACL and playing in the SANFL, Powell-Pepper will enter a training block, with Port saying he "needs to focus his energy further toward his mental preparedness". - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 2-6 weeks Ollie Hayes-Brown Knee Test Jacob Hopper Ankle TBC Sam Lalor Achilles 2 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Tom Sims MCL Test Josh Smillie Quad 2-4 weeks Kaleb Smith Concussion TBC Luke Trainor Concussion TBC Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Sam Grlj is available after a week’s rest, while Ross will definitely come out of the team after another concussion, with Prestia a chance to return. After a rough season, Sims has made a speedy recovery from his MCL injury, and looks set to come back through the VFL. It remains to be seen if Maurice Rioli (personal) will be available. Lalor now has a firm timeline of two weeks, rather than a range, and Smillie has returned to full training. Trainor suffered a concussion on Thursday at training, while Smith suffered his during the VFL loss. Judson Clarke (ACL) and Harry Armstrong (foot) made successful returns through the VFL last week on managed minutes. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot TBC Tom De Koning Ribs TBC Sam Flanders Achilles Season Max King Conditioning TBC Jack Sinclair Calf Season Alix Tauru Suspension Round 21 Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Sinclair has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, while De Koning is expected to need a couple more weeks before being cleared to return. Paddy Dow had 30 disposals again in the VFL, while Dan Butler went back to the VFL and kicked three goals. Jack Carroll, Hugh Boxshall, Hunter Clark and Charlie Banfield are all hunting another chance at senior level. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Achilles 9 weeks Riak Andrew Quad Test Braeden Campbell Shin Test Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 7-9 weeks Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Peter Ladhams Groin 2-3 weeks Justin McInerney Hamstring 5-6 weeks Logan McDonald Quad 1 week Tom Papley Calf Test Sam Wicks Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

All eyes will be on Papley at Sydney's captain's run in Perth as he aims to return against Fremantle on Thursday night, although McDonald will miss another week due to a quad issue. Campbell is set to play his first game this season after a long-term injury, with a return at VFL level the most likely. Jevan Phillipou continued his push for a senior debut with another three goals in the VFL last weekend, although Papley's availability would make that less likely. Riley Bice and Malcolm Rosas both responded well to being dropped last week, while Billy Cootee impressed again, as they chase a senior recall. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 6 weeks Tyler Brockman Hamstring TBC Malakai Champion Hand TBC Cooper Duff-Tytler Calf 2-4 weeks Harry Edwards Concussion Season Reuben Ginbey Quad 6 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee TBC Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Defender Josh Lindsay would be a handy inclusion this week with his sharp kicking after the Eagles were let down repeatedly by their fundamentals against Adelaide. Midfielder Elijah Hewett (25 disposals and eight tackles in the WAFL) and Ryan Maric (24 and seven inside 50s) responded well to being dropped, with Harvey Johnston (20 and three goals) also strong. SSP selection Finlay Macrae has not played at AFL level this season but continued his prolific form with 30 disposals, with the next seven weeks crucial for the Eagles to find out about several players at AFL level. Clay Hall (28 and nine inside 50s) moved from the wing to an inside role and impressed. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Ankle TBC Nick Coffield Concussion Concussion protocols Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Knee Test Bailey Williams Hamstring Test Updated: July 7, 2026

In the mix

Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least two changes ahead of Sunday's game against West Coast. Coffield has entered concussion protocols, while Budarick may not return this year due to a high-grade syndesmosis injury against the Swans. The recruit will undergo surgery on Wednesday and faces up to eight weeks out. Jedd Busslinger could provide support down back. Rhylee West was a surprise omission for the trip to Sydney, but went back to Footscray and impressed with 24 disposals, eight tackles and eight clearances, while Caleb May and Lachie Smith are two options that could be considered to support Tim English in the ruck. – Josh Gabelich