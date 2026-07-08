Injuries delayed Will Edwards' debut for years but now he's making up for lost time

William Edwards during round 11 between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 23, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HE HAD to wait 1241 days between being added to the list as a Category B rookie to a debut, but now Will Edwards is making up for lost time.

Before he got his shot at Sydney at the end of 2022, the hulking key defender worked part-time as a funeral director when he finished school.

Now the 23-year-old is paying the bills in a different way by holding down a key post in Dean Cox's defence.

Part of the reason it took Edwards so long to get a chance at AFL level was due to a horrid run of leg injuries dating back to a nasty collision in the VFL with Hawthorn's Sam Butler. That led to an infection, then he broke his fibula, followed by another infection, then a stress fracture.

But since making his debut against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, Edwards has played ten consecutive games and become an unexpected weapon for a premiership contender.

Dean Cox and William Edwards after round 13 between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Harris Andrews became a triple All-Australian in 2025, weeks before leading Brisbane as co-captain to back-to-back premierships. The 29-year-old is the only key defender to win a higher percentage of one-on-one contests this year than Edwards, who sets himself to win them, not just neutralise the contest.

Player Club Mt Contests Win % Harris Andrews Brisbane Lions 13 30 53.3 William Edwards Sydney Swans 10 20 50.0 Charlie Comben North Melbourne 15 31 45.2 Harry Himmelberg GWS GIANTS 16 25 44.0 Jacob Weitering Carlton 10 30 43.3 Sam De Koning Geelong Cats 15 30 43.3 Callum Wilkie St Kilda 16 49 42.9 James Sicily Hawthorn 15 38 42.1 Sam Collins Gold Coast SUNS 16 50 40.0 Alex Pearce Fremantle 14 33 39.4

Edwards' loss rate of just 10.0% is rated No. 5 of the top 50 and highlights how if he doesn’t win the one-on-one contest, he rarely loses it, neutralising these contests more often than not.

Player Position Mt Contests % Sam De Koning Geelong Cats 15 30 6.7 Harry Himmelberg GWS GIANTS 16 25 8.0 Reuben Ginbey West Coast Eagles 13 33 9.1 Jeremy Howe Collingwood 13 21 9.5 Jacob Weitering Carlton 10 30 10.0 William Edwards Sydney Swans 10 20 10.0 Nathan Broad Richmond 15 18 11.1 Alex Pearce Fremantle 14 33 12.1 James Borlase Adelaide Crows 11 49 12.2 Connor Idun GWS GIANTS 16 29 13.8

Since making his debut in round seven, Edwards has only conceded multiple goals once and that was when Jacob van Rooyen kicked two on him in 76 minutes in round eight.

He held North Melbourne captain Nick Larkey goalless the following week in a performance that solidified his standing in the team, even when Tom McCartin returned from concussion. Then he kept Geelong gun Shannon Neale goalless, before holding Mitch Georgiades to one goal in 101 minutes in round 14.

Rnd Mins Oppo Oppo G 7 66 Will Lewis 1 8 76 Jacob van Rooyen 2 9 96 Nick Larkey 0 11 88 Shannon Neale 0 12 56 Liam Fawcett 0 14 101 Mitch Georgiades 1 16 63 Eric Hipwood 1

Only matchups of 40+ minutes have been included*

After waiting so long for an opportunity at AFL level, Edwards is rated No.1 in the AFL for spoils (69) since making his debut and is the leading interceptor (59) at the Swans since then.

At the SCG on Friday night, Edwards amassed a club record 18 spoils, not far off the AFL record of 24 held by Carlton's Lewis Young, ahead of Harris Andrews' tally of 23.

Jordan Croft and William Edwards during round 17 between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at the SCG, July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With Josh Treacy (37 goals in 2026), Patrick Voss (30 goals) and Jye Amiss (37 goals) presenting a formidable challenge at Optus Stadium on Thursday night, Edwards will be handed another massive test.

If Sydney is to go all the way in September, it will need the fourth-year rookie – who will be automatically elevated to the primary list in 2027 after playing 10 games – to keep getting the job done alongside McCartin, Dane Rampe and co.