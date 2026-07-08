William Edwards during round 11 between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 23, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HE HAD to wait 1241 days between being added to the list as a Category B rookie to a debut, but now Will Edwards is making up for lost time.

Before he got his shot at Sydney at the end of 2022, the hulking key defender worked part-time as a funeral director when he finished school.

Now the 23-year-old is paying the bills in a different way by holding down a key post in Dean Cox's defence. 

Part of the reason it took Edwards so long to get a chance at AFL level was due to a horrid run of leg injuries dating back to a nasty collision in the VFL with Hawthorn's Sam Butler. That led to an infection, then he broke his fibula, followed by another infection, then a stress fracture. 

But since making his debut against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, Edwards has played ten consecutive games and become an unexpected weapon for a premiership contender. 

Dean Cox and William Edwards after round 13 between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Harris Andrews became a triple All-Australian in 2025, weeks before leading Brisbane as co-captain to back-to-back premierships. The 29-year-old is the only key defender to win a higher percentage of one-on-one contests this year than Edwards, who sets himself to win them, not just neutralise the contest.

Player

Club

Mt

Contests

Win %

Harris Andrews

Brisbane Lions

13

30

53.3

William Edwards

Sydney Swans

10

20

50.0

Charlie Comben

North Melbourne

15

31

45.2

Harry Himmelberg

GWS GIANTS

16

25

44.0

Jacob Weitering

Carlton

10

30

43.3

Sam De Koning

Geelong Cats

15

30

43.3

Callum Wilkie

St Kilda

16

49

42.9

James Sicily

Hawthorn

15

38

42.1

Sam Collins

Gold Coast SUNS

16

50

40.0

Alex Pearce

Fremantle

14

33

39.4

Edwards' loss rate of just 10.0% is rated No. 5 of the top 50 and highlights how if he doesn’t win the one-on-one contest, he rarely loses it, neutralising these contests more often than not. 

Player

Position

Mt

Contests

%

Sam De Koning

Geelong Cats

15

30

6.7

Harry Himmelberg

GWS GIANTS

16

25

8.0

Reuben Ginbey

West Coast Eagles

13

33

9.1

Jeremy Howe

Collingwood

13

21

9.5

Jacob Weitering

Carlton

10

30

10.0

William Edwards

Sydney Swans

10

20

10.0

Nathan Broad

Richmond

15

18

11.1

Alex Pearce

Fremantle

14

33

12.1

James Borlase

Adelaide Crows

11

49

12.2

Connor Idun

GWS GIANTS

16

29

13.8

Since making his debut in round seven, Edwards has only conceded multiple goals once and that was when Jacob van Rooyen kicked two on him in 76 minutes in round eight. 

He held North Melbourne captain Nick Larkey goalless the following week in a performance that solidified his standing in the team, even when Tom McCartin returned from concussion. Then he kept Geelong gun Shannon Neale goalless, before holding Mitch Georgiades to one goal in 101 minutes in round 14.

Rnd

Mins

Oppo

Oppo G

7

66

Will Lewis

1

8

76

Jacob van Rooyen

2

9

96

Nick Larkey

0

11

88

Shannon Neale

0

12

56

Liam Fawcett

0

14

101

Mitch Georgiades

1

16

63

Eric Hipwood

1

Only matchups of 40+ minutes have been included*

After waiting so long for an opportunity at AFL level, Edwards is rated No.1 in the AFL for spoils (69) since making his debut and is the leading interceptor (59) at the Swans since then.

At the SCG on Friday night, Edwards amassed a club record 18 spoils, not far off the AFL record of 24 held by Carlton's Lewis Young, ahead of Harris Andrews' tally of 23.

Jordan Croft and William Edwards during round 17 between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at the SCG, July 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With Josh Treacy (37 goals in 2026), Patrick Voss (30 goals) and Jye Amiss (37 goals) presenting a formidable challenge at Optus Stadium on Thursday night, Edwards will be handed another massive test. 

If Sydney is to go all the way in September, it will need the fourth-year rookie – who will be automatically elevated to the primary list in 2027 after playing 10 games – to keep getting the job done alongside McCartin, Dane Rampe and co. 