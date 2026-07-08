The AFL, Dan Does Footy, 7plus and Kayo Sports have joined forces to amplify how fans will experience live AFL, with the return of The Ultimate Footy Watchalong tonight.

The Ultimate Footy Watchalong

In an AFL industry first, The Ultimate Footy Watchalong 2 will integrate official AFL match vision into a creator-led live stream, giving fans the chance to experience every moment of the game alongside Dan Gorringe, the Dan Does Footy crew and Seven and Kayo Sports expert talent.

Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural watchalong in 2025, the pioneering collaboration returns bigger than ever, for the first time bringing together the official live AFL match vision, one of Australia's biggest sports creators and the country's leading football broadcasters for a truly unique streaming experience.

Created for the Fremantle vs Sydney top of the table clash, the watchalong will be available live from 8.00pm AEST on the AFL YouTube channel, Kayo Sports and 7plus, giving fans another way to experience one of the biggest matches of the round.

Built in partnership with 7plus and Kayo Sports, the watchalong complements the official broadcast, giving supporters another way to connect with the game while continuing to watch every moment live through Australia's official AFL broadcast partners.

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The collaboration also represents one of the most significant creator partnerships undertaken in Australian sport, combining the reach of the AFL, the influence of Dan Does Footy and the scale of 7plus and Kayo Sports to bring together millions of footy fans across multiple platforms.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer, Commercial and Technology, Bec Haagsma said the collaboration was an important step in the league’s broader digital content strategy.

"The Ultimate Footy Watchalong is about meeting fans where they are, embracing creator-led formats and working with broadcast partners to innovate around live sport.

"We thank our valued broadcast partners in Seven and Kayo Sports for their collaboration, and the Dan Does Footy crew for once again joining us on this journey, as we innovate the viewing experience, and bring this revolutionary fan engagement to life to grow AFL fandom."

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Daniel Gorringe (Dan Does Footy) said:



"I've always believed the new wave of creator-led media can sit alongside traditional broadcasting and bring something different to fans.

"Receiving access to official AFL match vision is a huge milestone for us and for Australian sport, and it's proof that challenging the status quo can create new opportunities for fans and the game. We're only getting started."

Founder of The Gifted Group, Edward Deal said:

"Today's announcement recognises how much sports media has evolved and the role creator-led platforms now play in growing the game and connecting with fans on a new level.

"Dan Does Footy has been leading that shift in ANZ, and this is another step in changing what sports media can look like. For us, the goal has been the first in this market to do it, so we are truly grateful to have gotten to a position where it will become a reality.

"A huge thank you to the AFL for backing the idea with Kayo Sports & Channel 7."

Seven Network's Head of Sport Digital, Kirsty Bradmore, said:

"Dan Does Footy has quickly become a fan favourite because it brings a completely different energy to the game. The Watchalong is footy with the volume turned up — passionate opinions, plenty of laughs and a great way for fans to experience the match alongside Dan and the crew.

"We’re excited to partner with the AFL to bring this unique viewing experience live and free to 7plus Sport."

General Manager Fox Footy, Michael Neill, said:

"No one does footy like Dan Gorringe and his crew. The Watchalong will be loose, passionate and a very different way to watch Thursday Night Footy. We can’t wait for Kayo Sports viewers to enjoy this groundbreaking production."

Where to watch

The Ultimate Footy Watchalong 2 – Fremantle vs Sydney.

Thursday 9 July, 2026.

Live from 8.00pm AEST on the AFL YouTube channel, Kayo Sports and 7plus.