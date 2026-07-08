After a highly publicised move from Carlton to Sydney, it's the little things that ground spearhead Charlie Curnow before a game

Charlie Curnow ahead of Sydney's match against Fremantle in R18, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Emily Patterson has been granted inner sanctum access for Sydney's trip to Perth for the top-of-the-table clash against Fremantle. Watch live from 7.30pm AEST

EVEN when travelling for away games, Charlie Curnow always makes a beeline for the ocean.

Though currently more than 3,800km away from his beloved Tamarama Beach — as the Swans descend on Perth for their blockbuster top-of-the-table clash with the Dockers on Thursday night — the star forward remains locked into his well-versed game-day routine.

Whether it means borrowing a minivan from the team’s staff or commandeering a family member's car, he always finds a way to the water.

When the Swans last travelled west to face West Coast in round four, Curnow borrowed senior coach Dean Cox’s father’s Land Cruiser to head down to North Cottesloe for a dip.

Ultimately, no matter how big the match, Curnow keeps his mindset completely grounded and relaxed.

Despite the disruption of interstate travel, Curnow tries to stay focused on his usual habits.

“I always try to get to the ocean, touch some water in the morning, and go get a coffee,” he told AFL.com.au over a coffee at Sydney Airport ahead of the Swans' trip west.

“I try to steal a van off the coaches or something, so things don't change too much.

“I love going for a coffee with the boys and getting in the ocean. After that, it's nice to have a little nap in the afternoon and watch a movie. I'm pumping House of the Dragon at the moment, so I'm loving the new season.

“When you're younger, you freak out because you've got so much time on your hands, and it takes a while to figure out what to do.”

It's a routine that has been working for Curnow, particularly in the past six weeks at his new club.

Since round 11, Curnow has been the No.1 ranked key forward in the game according to Champion Data’s player ranking points, while sitting sixth overall in the League.

Rounds 11-17 Rating Points Position Rank AFL Rank Charlie Curnow 17.5 1 6 Jake Stringer 14.9 2 28 Mabior Chol 13.0 3 49 Riley Thilthorpe 12.5 4 =58 Daniel McStay 11.4 5 =85

The stats reveal that following Sydney’s victory over Collingwood in round 10, the 29-year-old began pushing significantly further up into the midfield to win possession.

Alongside this tactical shift, his aerial dominance has spiked, with Curnow averaging a career-high 3.1 marks inside forward 50. His one-on-one contest win rate has also skyrocketed, making him far more efficient and dangerous than ever before.

Despite these metrics, Curnow credits his success to his new teammates.

“I've been super lucky to come to a team where they've been awesome at getting around me,” he said.

“I've been able to play with Joel Amartey, Logan McDonald, Hayden McLean, and Joel Hamling, and we've got ‘Paps’ (Tom Papley) and all the small/medium forwards running around. These are really experienced footballers who just help me out and make my job so much easier.”

Curnow notes that his shift up the ground developed naturally as the tempo of the season evolved.

Rnds 11-17 Total Rank Contested Marks 15 =1 Goals 24 1 Shots at Goal 34 1 Scoreboard Impact Pts 171 2 Score Involvements 46 =11 Player Rating Points (Avg) 17.5 1

“At the start of the year, everyone's games are so open, and you're running back to goals a lot,” he said.

“I had to adjust to the way Isaac (Heeney) and all those boys were playing. They’re very quick.

“Going up the ground just happened naturally as the game slowed down a bit later in the season. It gets a bit more contested throughout the year, which brought me up a little bit more. Getting a touch up the ground feels nice now and then, too. It gives you a bit more confidence.”

When asked about his lethal aerial form and whether he feels like he is playing the most efficient football of his career, Curnow remains grounded.

“That's funny, I haven't felt like that at all. But I feel good about my game," he said.

"Football is a funny game — it knocks you down quickly, so I've learned not to get too ahead of myself.

“I just try to play well with the boys, get to know them, and think about how lucky I am to be running around the SCG. That's something I think about a lot. It's just been a whirlwind of 12 months, and I'm super grateful to all the boys and the coaches.”

Adjusting to life at his new club has come with a few surprises. Traded from Carlton to Sydney last October, Curnow was initially startled by the length of the journey west. Having previously flown from Melbourne, he had not realised the trip from Sydney added an extra hour in the air.

“I never thought about it until I got on the flight, and I was four hours in, and they were like, ‘We've got another hour left.’ I just realised how far away the joint is,” he said.

Curnow acknowledges that the five-hour flight takes a toll, meaning players must put greater emphasis on their performance and recovery routines.

“If you're on the flight with us, we're going to be irritating you because we'll be standing up, walking, and stretching. It'd be so annoying for your average Joe,” he said.

“Then, once we get there, we’ve got to get moving. I love to get to the ocean or try to find a bathhouse or a rehab kind of thing in the area. There are a few tricks that you figure out as you go.”

While facing a medium-haul flight and a subsequent hostile crowd of 60,000 at Optus Stadium can be daunting, Curnow genuinely enjoys the trek west as a chance to bond with his new teammates.

Instead of seeing the long distance as a negative, he views it as a "secret weapon" for team chemistry, noting that being confined together on planes and in hotels accelerates player bonds far quicker than heading home right after training and games.

Charlie Curnow celebrates a win with teammates during round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

“I actually really enjoy going away with the boys, especially early on as a new player,” he said.

“It’s such a good opportunity to get to know everyone, muck around, play table tennis, and just speak absolute nonsense in the conference room for a few hours while watching Chad (Warner) roll around and throwing tennis balls at the wall.

“As I've already noticed with the boys, they love their travel. We probably complain now and then that Collingwood and Carlton don't travel around too much, but I think it's a real secret weapon for away teams. It's a bonding experience, spending time together, and it’s fun.”

Table tennis is a staple with a big group of 10 to 15 constantly crowded around the table in the conference room at the team hotel. Most hotels provide the table, and the players enforce strict rules for its use.

“You play best of five, and the next person goes off, or you just hang out and chat,” Curnow said.

“There's a lot of energy. You've been sitting down all day, so you've got to exert it somehow, and it probably all comes out in that team room. There's just a bit of nonsense going on.”

The trip also gives the team’s West Australian natives a chance to reconnect with family and friends back home.

“WA is a massive footy state. They love a couple of the local boys — ‘Gussie’ (Angus) Sheldrick and the Warner brothers,” Curnow said.

“Chad and Corey's mum made us cookies last time, which was handy. So, hopefully, she's got some more on the way this time. They had a pre-game ritual of brownies or something when they were younger; it's nice.”

Sydney's coaching staff also accommodates individual preparation styles, allowing players to travel early if needed.

“I think some boys used to travel two nights before every now and then. They're pretty good here with that. They let you do what you need to do to prep for the game,” Curnow said.

“If I want to go see family in Melbourne, they'll let me go down a couple of nights early and things like that. So, everyone's a bit different.”

Dean Cox (left) and Charlie Curnow are seen ahead of round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Swans currently hold the best winning percentage of any interstate team at Optus Stadium, including their record-breaking 128-point win against the Eagles earlier this year.

With 1 v 2 battle awaiting them, Curnow acknowledges the pressure on travelling teams to perform at their best.

“When you're the interstate club, you've got to do well. You want to make sure you're on from the start; you can't be on the back foot for the rest of the game,” he said.

“Going away and beating teams in their own territory is an awesome feeling, and any team loves doing it.

“Perth is a sick stadium, and that suits the way the boys have played for a few years because they're a high-work-rate team that gets to a lot of contests. Plus, it's a nice big oval.”

Charlie Curnow at Sydney training, July 7, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

With a top-two ladder finish essentially locked up for both sides because of their 10-point buffer to third and immense percentage with seven weeks remaining, the Swans can treat this trip as a dress rehearsal for a qualifying final, or a potential Grand Final against the Dockers.

“It's a massive opportunity for us as a football team just to have a crack and see where we stand against them,” Curnow said.

“It's awesome that we're going over there to do it in their territory. It's obviously a very important one-versus-two clash, and the boys understand what's coming.

"It's a great match-up that we'll be able to take a lot from, and I'm sure they're thinking the same thing. We spoke about how fortunate we are to actually be playing in a game like this at this time of the season. I know it's going to be a fun match.”