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FREMANTLE is heavily favoured to beat Sydney in Thursday night's top-of-the-table clash at Optus Stadium, while our experts are split on the clash between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong.

Meanwhile, St Kilda is expected to beat Port Adelaide, and Hawthorn is tipped to bounce back from last week's horror show against Melbourne.

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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge remains in front on AFL.com.au's leaderboard, four ahead of WA reporter Nathan Schmook and AFLW expert Sarah Black.

Check out the R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - seven points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 108

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - four points
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 104

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - seven points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 103

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - seven points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 102

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 20 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 102

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 26 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 101

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 22 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 101

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - four points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 100

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 15 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 100

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 100

JOEL PETERSON

Fremantle - 17 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 6
Total: 98

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - two points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane

Last week: 7
Total: 97

TOTALS

Fremantle 11-1 Sydney
Collingwood 12-0 North Melbourne
St Kilda 11-1 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 7-5 Geelong
Carlton 1-11 Hawthorn
Adelaide 12-0 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 West Coast
Melbourne 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 12-0 Essendon