Our footy experts have made the call on round 18

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FREMANTLE is heavily favoured to beat Sydney in Thursday night's top-of-the-table clash at Optus Stadium, while our experts are split on the clash between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong.

Meanwhile, St Kilda is expected to beat Port Adelaide, and Hawthorn is tipped to bounce back from last week's horror show against Melbourne.

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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge remains in front on AFL.com.au's leaderboard, four ahead of WA reporter Nathan Schmook and AFLW expert Sarah Black.

Check out the R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - seven points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 108

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle - four points

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 104

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle - seven points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 103

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - seven points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 102

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 20 points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 102

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle - 26 points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 101

CHAD WINGARD

Fremantle - 22 points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 101

DAMIAN BARRETT

Fremantle - four points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 100

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 15 points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 100

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 100

JOEL PETERSON

Fremantle - 17 points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Geelong

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 98

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - two points

Collingwood

St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Brisbane

Last week: 7

Total: 97

TOTALS

Fremantle 11-1 Sydney

Collingwood 12-0 North Melbourne

St Kilda 11-1 Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 7-5 Geelong

Carlton 1-11 Hawthorn

Adelaide 12-0 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 12-0 West Coast

Melbourne 12-0 Richmond

Brisbane 12-0 Essendon