FREMANTLE is heavily favoured to beat Sydney in Thursday night's top-of-the-table clash at Optus Stadium, while our experts are split on the clash between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong.
Meanwhile, St Kilda is expected to beat Port Adelaide, and Hawthorn is tipped to bounce back from last week's horror show against Melbourne.
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Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge remains in front on AFL.com.au's leaderboard, four ahead of WA reporter Nathan Schmook and AFLW expert Sarah Black.
Check out the R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Fremantle - seven points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 108
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle - four points
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 104
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle - seven points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 103
NAT EDWARDS
Fremantle - seven points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 102
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - 20 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 102
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle - 26 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 101
CHAD WINGARD
Fremantle - 22 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 101
DAMIAN BARRETT
Fremantle - four points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 100
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - 15 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 100
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - 12 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 100
JOEL PETERSON
Fremantle - 17 points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Geelong
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 98
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - two points
Collingwood
St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Brisbane
Last week: 7
Total: 97
TOTALS
Fremantle 11-1 Sydney
Collingwood 12-0 North Melbourne
St Kilda 11-1 Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 7-5 Geelong
Carlton 1-11 Hawthorn
Adelaide 12-0 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 West Coast
Melbourne 12-0 Richmond
Brisbane 12-0 Essendon