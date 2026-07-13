The coaches' votes for the round 18 games are in

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against West Coast in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli has closed the gap to Nick Daicos at the top of the standings in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Bontempelli was one of five players to get a perfect 10 votes in round 18, moving him to 88 votes for the season, 18 behind Daicos, who got three votes in Collingwood's win over North Melbourne.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Fremantle young gun Murphy Reid picked up 10 votes from his side's win over Sydney, while Will Ashcroft, Jacob van Rooyen and Shaun Mannagh also got perfect votes from the coaches.

Callum Wilkie and Rowan Marshall got eight votes each in St Kilda's win over Port Adelaide, as did Hawthorn pair Blake Hardwick and Lloyd Meek in the Hawks' win over Carlton, while Jordan Dawson (eight) led the way for Adelaide against Gold Coast.

There was an unusual spread of votes in the Magpies v Kangaroos game, with Josh Daicos getting seven votes and a total of seven players polling at least one.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

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Fremantle v Sydney

10 Murphy Reid (FRE)

6 Charlie Curnow (SYD)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

3 Alex Pearce (FRE)

3 Josh Treacy (FRE)

3 Shai Bolton (FRE)

1 Caleb Serong (FRE)

Collingwood v North Melbourne

7 Josh Daicos (COLL)

6 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

6 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

4 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

3 Aidan Corr (NMFC)

3 Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 Tim Membrey (COLL)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

8 Callum Wilkie (STK)

8 Rowan Marshall (STK)

7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

4 Bradley Hill (STK)

2 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

1 Miles Bergman (PORT)

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong

10 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

7 Sam Taylor (GWS)

5 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

2 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

1 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

1 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

Carlton v Hawthorn

8 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

8 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

6 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

4 Josh Ward (HAW)

3 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

1 Sam Walsh (CARL)

Adelaide v Gold Coast

8 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

7 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

7 Sam Berry (ADEL)

4 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

2 James Peatling (ADEL)

1 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

1 Lachlan McAndrew (ADEL)

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Aaron Naughton (WB)

6 Harley Reid (WCE)

4 Bailey Dale (WB)

3 Ed Richards (WB)

1 Brandon Starcevich (WCE)

Melbourne v Richmond

10 Jacob van Rooyen (MELB)

6 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

4 Jake Bowey (MELB)

4 Max Gawn (MELB)

3 Daniel Turner (MELB)

2 Jack Steele (MELB)

1 Joel Fitzgerald (MELB)

Brisbane v Essendon

10 Will Ashcroft (BL)

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

5 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Cameron Rayner (BL)

2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

1 Kai Lohmann (BL)

1 Sam Draper (BL)

LEADERBOARD

106 Nick Daicos (COLL)

88 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

76 Luke Jackson (FRE)

74 Max Gawn (MELB)

74 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

68 Zak Butters (PORT)

65 Max Holmes (GEEL)

64 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

63 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

60 Lachie Neale (BL)

59 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

59 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

58 Will Ashcroft (BL)