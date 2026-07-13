Greater Western Sydney celebrates a goal during its clash against Geelong in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Josh Gabelich and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- The latest on injured stars Jeremy Cameron and Zak Butters

- The Hawks are flying, but have still unveiled seven debutants this year

- Dee Jacob van Rooyen is starting to realise his potential

- The Giants are hit hard by injuries, but continue to outplay good sides

- Plus all the regular segments, including 'Monday Marketplace' and 'Gimme Something'

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