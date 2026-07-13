IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Josh Gabelich and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The latest on injured stars Jeremy Cameron and Zak Butters
- The Hawks are flying, but have still unveiled seven debutants this year
- Dee Jacob van Rooyen is starting to realise his potential
- The Giants are hit hard by injuries, but continue to outplay good sides
- Plus all the regular segments, including 'Monday Marketplace' and 'Gimme Something'
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