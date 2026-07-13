The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 18 games are in

Sullivan Robey handballs during Essendon's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON is the latest club facing a hefty fine for repeated umpire contact offences.

Young Bombers Sullivan Robey and Angus Clarke were cited for making careless contact with an umpire during the loss to Brisbane on Sunday.

Unless the Bombers successfully challenge the findings at the Tribunal this week, those two offences make it five for the season for Essendon.

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As reported by AFL.com.au, the AFL wrote to clubs in May to remind them that five or more instances of umpire contact in a season could result in a fine of up to $50,000.

The Suns were fined $20,000 last month after being charged with five instances of umpire contact.

Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs have all had players cited four times.

More to come ...