Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's clash against Essendon in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Neale (MID, $989,000) reminded Fantasy coaches that he still has one of the highest ceilings in the game, producing a monster 153 against the struggling Bombers to snap a three-week run without a triple-figure score. The Lions star was everywhere, collecting 40 disposals and 13 marks in a commanding display that sees him carry a low breakeven of 78.

Big Roo Tristan Xerri (RUC, $892,000) returned to his imposing best against the Magpies, posting a vintage 146. The star ruck stuffed the stat sheet with 22 disposals, six marks, seven tackles, 32 hitouts and a goal, making his breakeven of just 71 look extremely appealing for coaches still looking to bring him in. The flag here is he faces big Max this week.

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Josh Daicos (DEF, $960,000) shrugged off what looked like a difficult match-up for defenders, producing a season-best 144 from 33 disposals and 10 marks. While the fixture doesn't get much easier, this performance suggests his breakeven of 66 shouldn't cause any concern.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,076,000) justified his status as one of the most popular trade targets of the week, carving up the Bombers for 142 and making the opposition look like training cones. Meanwhile, fellow popular recruit Callum Wilkie (DEF, $938,000) did what he does best, hauling in 16 marks on his way to another impressive score of 140.

Another week of injuries, suspensions and question marks are sure to make this week hard to navigate once again for many coaches. Port gun Zak Butters (MID, $993,000) is out injured while star teammate Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $949,000) has been suspended for the week. Add Rory Laird (DEF, $938,000) will miss 2-4 weeks with an ankle while questions marks linger over the availability of John Noble (DEF, $992,000) and Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $933,000). Be the butter mouse!

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MOST TRADED IN

Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,076,000)

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $958,000)

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,113,000)

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $938,000)

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $838,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Zak Butters (MID, $993,000)

Rory Laird (DEF, $905,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $754,000)

John Noble (DEF, $956,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $950,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $481,000) + $91,000

Jacob Van Rooyen (FWD, $672,000) +$89,000

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $958,000) +$79,000

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $690,000) +$71,000

Mason Wood (MID/FWD, $739,000) +$69,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Bailey Williams (DEF/MID, $704,000) -$80,000

Archie Roberts (DEF, $863,000) -$79,000

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,027,000) -$67,000

Darcy Parish (MID, $782,000) - $57,000

Tom Papley (FWD, $606,000) -$53,000

Zach Merrett during round 18 between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba, July 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Oliver Francou (MID, $344,000) -17

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $481,000) -15

Noah Mraz (DEF, $329,000) -6

Josh Goater (DEF, $309,000) -4

Marcus Herbert (MID, $442,000) -2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,027,000) 168

Archie Roberts (DEF, $863,000) 153

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,163,000) 135

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,141,000) 131

Bailey Williams (DEF/MID, $704,000) 131

STOCKS UP

Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,076,000)

The Lions star came home like a steam train against the Bombers to post another thumping score. He backed up recent scores of 152, 134 and 120 with a thumping 142 from 33 disposals, seven marks and three goals. He has another good match-up this week against the Eagles with a BE of just 69.

Brad Hill (DEF/MID/FWD, $958,000)

The 33-year-old is enjoying the form of his life, taking full advantage of the absence of Jack Sinclair mopping up across half-back. He is averaging an impressive 136 in his last three games and has a BE of just 40 as a result. His TPP status is very handy with all the injury issues and he is scoring much better than the majority of forwards in the game. His fixture is much harder moving forward but his form is great.

Brad Hill celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $838,000)

The big fella dominated once again in the absence of TDK, backing up his 118 with an impressive 134. Although this role is unlikely to last the remainder of the year, his match-up with the Cats this week is sure to produce something special and send his price sky rocketing once again with a BE of just 38.

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,003,000)

The 23-year-old is heating up following return from injury and his TOG is now back where we want it at 90 per cent. He remains unique for an elite premium at 13 per cent and has some juicy match-ups for the run home. He scored his first 100 since returning on the weekend from 30 disposals, three marks and five tackles.

Errol Gulden during round 16 between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba, June 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $973,000)

If the Bont is under a mill, he is a bargain. Although his average of 103 in his last five is nothing to write home about, he looked great against the Eagles with 117 last week and he should have no trouble backing it up against the lowly Suns and Tigers in the next two.

STOCKS DOWN

Zak Butters (MID, $993,000)

In a devastating blow, the stand-in Power skipper will need to be moved on following an ankle injury. Thankfully the ball-magnet managed to score 95 before going down to maintain his price and he is set to end the year with an average of 105.

Rory Laird (DEF, $905,000)

The Crows' accumulating defender will need to be traded given an ankle complaint that will keep the 32-year-old out for 2-4 weeks. It's unfortunate given his good form and soft fixture ahead but he has to go.

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Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $754,000)

The 30-year-old recruit looks a shadow of his former self and his scores reflect that with his 65 on the weekend making it six games on the trot without a triple-figure return, He has a BE of 96, a score he hasn't hit since round 11 and needs to go as soon as possible.

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,027,000)

As far as rage trades go, nothing gives a coach an itchy trigger figure like a premium returning a score of 35. It was a worrying look and opens up questions about motivation in the back end of the season. He now has a thumping BE of 162 leading into a match-up with the in-form Giants.

Jacob Farrow (DEF, $714,000)

The Bomber has had a great season, averaging an impressive 74 which has seen him increase in value by $400k this year. He only managed 52 on the weekend in the demolition by the Lions which leaves him with a BE of 78 and he is a nice price to upgrade to a premium.

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