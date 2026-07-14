After being towelled up by Shaun Mannagh in round 10, Jaspa Fletcher got to work

Jaspa Fletcher celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at The Gabba, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JASPA Fletcher regaining his best form over the past month is one of the final pieces of the puzzle for Brisbane to make a serious tilt at a third consecutive flag.

The two-time premiership winner had shoulder surgery in the past off-season and struggled to find his feet early in the year.

Still just 22, Fletcher was half a step off his best defensive work and not as decisive with his decision-making and execution.

Cam Rayner and Jaspa Fletcher leave the ground after Brisbane's loss to Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

However, as his form has turned, so has the Lions.

“To be honest, I was probably down on my own standards at the start of this year,” Fletcher said on Tuesday morning.

“You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low. I try and focus on what I can do at training, keep honing my skills, not change the world up and hopefully I can keep putting it together week by week and get back to where I should be.

“It is a long season, so if I can time my run, it’d be perfect.”

Jaspa Fletcher celebrates following the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

It was the first hiccup of Fletcher’s young career, having now played 85 consecutive games since his debut midway through 2023.

Two premierships, a fifth place finish in last year’s best and fairest and an elevation to the Lions leadership group had all occurred three years into his time at the club.

The exclamation point for Fletcher’s mid-season revival came against Geelong two weeks ago.

When the teams met earlier in the season, his direct opponent Shaun Mannagh kicked five goals from 30 disposals.

Jaspa Fletcher (foreground) reacts as Shaun Mannagh celebrates kicking a goal during round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

So, when they met at GMHBA Stadium in round 17, the task was clear.

“That (round 10) wasn’t a great game for us as a footy club and personally myself. I’m more than happy to stick my hand up and say I wasn’t good enough that night," Fletcher said.

“He got on the loose and I know how good of a player he is. He can do some pretty special things.

“Going to Geelong I just had to hone in on playing my role. As a defender that’s getting my defensive stuff done first and working off from there.

“Me and (backline coach) Dale Morris kept it pretty simple going into that week. It was just get your positioning right and go from there.”

Jaspa Fletcher in action during round 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mannagh went goalless from 16 disposals in the 22-point victory.

Fletcher’s return to form has come just in time for Dayne Zorko’s return from injury as the Lions close in on a full strength line-up.

Oscar Allen (foot) and Lincoln McCarthy (calf) are expected to be available this week, with coach Chris Fagan needing to decide whether he wants to change a winning line-up ahead of facing West Coast in Perth on Saturday night.