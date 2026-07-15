Police have charged Josh Worrell with two offences after he was involved in a traffic accident on the way to training last Friday

Josh Worrell handpasses the ball during the match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Josh Worrell will face two police charges after the car he was driving hit a pedestrian.

The star Crow was driving to training about 8.30am last Friday when the accident happened.

Worrell has been charged with aggravated driving without due care and will appear in court at a later date.

He took the 29-year-old pedestrian to hospital after the accident, but didn't report to police until Friday afternoon.

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That delay led Worrell to also be charged with failing to present to police within 90 minutes of an accident involving injury.

Police laid the charges against the 25-year-old on Wednesday, a day after Crows coach Matthew Nicks praised Worrell's contributions at the club.

"It been a pretty challenging few days for Josh, he's working through after his accident," Nicks said on Tuesday.

"But we're just doing whatever we can to support him through that."

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Worrell was selected by Adelaide as pick No.28 at the 2019 AFL Draft, but has since admitted initially struggling with the demands of the AFL. He has played 71 games in his seven seasons at the club and was named in the 44-player All-Australian squad last year.