The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls All Australian Team and MVP winners have been selected

Ava Bilyk of Victoria Country handpasses the ball during the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at Shepley Oval. Picture: Craig Dooley/AFL Photos

The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls All Australian Team and MVP winners have been selected.

South Australia claimed title honours for the first time since 2023 after winning all four matches at the Championships across the past month.

STANDINGS

TEAM WON LOST PTS % South Australia 4 0 16 171.0 Allies 3 1 12 124.7 Victoria Metro 2 2 8 117.9 Victoria Country 1 3 4 85.9 Queensland 1 3 4 84.7 Western Australia 1 3 4 53.7

BEST AND FAIREST AWARD

Victoria Country midfielder-forward Ava Bilyk was named the best and fairest player at the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls.

Bilyk averaged 23.8 disposals (13 contested), 5.8 clearances, 4.5 tackles and one goal a game across the Championships. Her dominant performances were also recognised with selection as captain of the All Australian Team and Victoria Country’s MVP award.

Bilyk polled 19 votes to win the Championships best and fairest ahead of South Australia duo Lani Cocks (18 votes) and Emily Mableson (16). Queensland’s Molly Ferguson finished in fourth place with 15 votes, ahead of Victoria Metro forward Bailee Martin and Allies midfielder Matilda Lange on 14 votes.

The Best and Fairest award and All Australian Team were selected by a panel comprising AFL staff and AFLW club representatives.

The panel included Kevin Sheehan (AFL Talent Ambassador – Chair), Paul Hamilton (AFL National Talent Development & Competitions Manager), Jess Smith (AFL Talent Pathways Operations and Strategic Project Manager) and AFLW club representatives Harry Rooke (Hawthorn), Josh Hare (Melbourne), Flynn Loft (North Melbourne) and Anthony Parkin (Port Adelaide).

ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM

Please click here to read profiles on each All Australian representative, compiled by Kevin Sheehan.

TEAM MVP AWARDS

The team MVP winners were selected by the coaching staff of each program:

Allies: Matilda Lange (Tasmania Devils/Kingborough)

Queensland: Molly Ferguson (Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore)

South Australia: Emily Mableson (West Adelaide/Unley Jets)

Victoria Country: Ava Bilyk (Geelong Falcons/St Mary’s)

Victoria Metro: Alli Allen (Northern Knights/Lower Plenty)

Western Australia: Cara Dziegielweski (West Perth/Yanchep District)

RESULTS

Western Australia 4.2 (26) def by South Australia 12.6 (78)

Western Australia

Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Mia Carlshausen, Makaela Grau, Charlotte Bassett, Charlotte Fletcher, Hannah Seaborn

Goals: Avuya Nomlatyu 2, Miley Hynes, Marley Kelman

South Australia

Best: Madeline Nuss, Emma Charlton, Emily Mableson, polly turner, Elke Cameron, Lani Cocks

Goals: Madeline Nuss 4, Elke Cameron, Chelsea Newitt 2, Isabella Beaumont, Maia Freemantle, Demi Holloway, Emily Mableson

Details: Saturday, June 13 at Mineral Resources Park

Allies 8.8 (56) def Victoria Country 5.8 (38)

Allies

Best: Matilda Lange, Frances Walsh, Majella Day, Rose Bell, Charlotte Tidemann, Evie Bowie

Goals: Majella Day 4, Marika Carlton, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange, Aurelia Russell

Victoria Country

Best: Sophie White, Ava Bilyk, Carmela Perri, Grace Dillow, Georgia Garlick, Greea McKeegan

Goals: Ava Bilyk 2, Grace Dillow, Hannah Griffiths, Greea McKeegan

Details: Sunday, June 14 at Blacktown International Sports Park

Victoria Metro 10.9 (69) def Queensland 5.3 (33)

Victoria Metro

Best: Emily Rankin, Bailee Martin, Tayla Olivieri, Brylee Anderson, Cleo Barbakas, Maddy Meagher

Goals: Bailee Martin 4, Tayla Olivieri 3, Maya Duane, Grace Perrett

Queensland

Best: Lily Moana, Ella Gibson, Stephanie Aguinaldo, Allie Cameron, Molly Ferguson, Raffael Baviello

Goals: Lily Moana 2, Maddie Campbell, Aiyana Pritchard, Indiana Scheffler

Details: Sunday, June 14 at GMHBA Stadium

Western Australia 2.7 (19) def by Victoria Metro 6.9 (45)

Western Australia

Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Charlotte Bassett, Caitlin Boss, Charlotte Fletcher, Heidi Ireland, Marley Kelman

Goals: Marley Kelman, Sienna Lilly

Victoria Metro

Best: Sophia Green, Maddy Meagher, Brylee Anderson, Cleo Barbakas, Grace Mclntyre, Isabella Mazzei

Goals: Isabelle Godfrey, Bailee Martin, Isabella Mazzei, Grace McIntyre, Maddy Meagher, Tayla Olivieri

Details: Saturday, June 20 at Cockburn ARC Oval

South Australia 5.7 (37) def Allies 3.10 (28)

South Australia

Best: Olivia Leslie, Lani Cocks, Miyu Endersby, Polly Turner, Lucy Moore, Caitlin Hardin

Goals: Isabella Beaumont, Elke Cameron, Chelsea Newitt, Polly Turner, Layla Vizgaudi

Allies

Best: Zoe Curry, Matilda Lange, Morgan Stevens, Peggy Rock, Evie Ward, Alana Fraser

Goals: Evie Bingham, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange

Details: Sunday, June 21 at Alberton Oval

South Australia 9.3 (57) def Victoria Metro 5.7 (37)

South Australia

Best: Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Emily Mableson, Ruby Lynch, Maia Freemantle

Goals: Ruby Lynch, Madeline Nuss 2, Lani Cocks, Julia Faulkner, Maia Freemantle, Lucy Moore, Lily Whiteman

Victoria Metro

Best: Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Addison West, Somer McCormack, Maddy Meagher, Isabelle Godfrey

Goals: Scarlett Bown, Holly Clough, Luella Hall, Somer McCormach, Grace Perrett

Details: Saturday, June 27 at Alberton Oval

Queensland 7.8 (50) def Victoria Country 5.6 (36)

Queensland

Best: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Raffael Baviello, Kya Wills-Rawlings, Indiana Scheffler, Sienna Clinch

Goals: Indiana Scheffler 2, Molly Ferguson, Ella Gibson, Harriet Howe, Harlee McIlwain, Mistee Sagigi

Victoria Country

Best: Georgia Garlick, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Scarlett Marsh, Sophie White, Carmela Perri, Lily Milner

Goals: Claudia Collins 2, Hannah Griffiths, Lily Milner, Mia Smith-Clark

Details: Sunday, June 28 at Brighton Homes Arena

Victoria Country 5.3 (33) def by Western Australia 6.4 (40)

Victoria Country

Best: Ava Bilyk, Milly Shortal, Eliza Roche, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Beth Morris, Zoe Zach

Goals: Grace Dillow 2, Skylah McPherson, Eliza Roche, Mia Smith-Clark

Western Australia

Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Lexi Strachan, Hannah Seaborn, Mia Carlshausen, Niah Catto, Jasmine Giles

Goals: Niah Catto, Hannah Seaborn 2, Charlotte Bassett, Caitlin Boss

Details: Saturday, July 4 at Kennedy Community Centre

Queensland 8.8 (56) def by Allies 8.10 (58)

Queensland

Best: Molly Ferguson, Grace Cooper, Zoe Petrides, Freya Ross, Ayla Airdrie, Stephanie Aguinaldo

Goals: Grace Cooper 4, Sienna Clinch, Zoe Petrides, Aiyana Pritchard, Indiana Scheffler

Allies

Best: Zoe Curry, Frances Walsh, Ashleigh Barlow, Matilda Lange, Evie Ward, Charlotte Tidemann

Goals: Peggy Rock 2, Evie Bowie, Zoe Curry, Majella Day, Evie Henley, Ava Horneman, Lola Savala

Details: Sunday, July 5 at Brighton Homes Arena

South Australia 6.4 (40) def Queensland 4.9 (33)

South Australia

Best: Emma Charlton, Emily Mableson, Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Lily Whiteman

Goals: Madeline Nuss 2, Emily Mableson, Chelsea Newitt, Polly Turner, Layla Vizgaudis

Queensland

Best: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Stella Scott, Harlee McIlwain, Lily Moana, Amelia Ella

Goals: Harlee McIlwain 2, Stephanie Aguinaldo, Indiana Scheffler

Details: Saturday, July 11 at Shepley Oval

Allies 8.12 (60) def Western Australia 4.7 (31)

Allies

Best: Aurelia Russell, Charlotte Tidemann, Zoe Curry, Matilda Lange, Evie Bowie, Rose Bell

Goals: Rose Bell 3, Billie Hamilton 2, Majella Day, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange

Western Australia

Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Lexi Strachan, Marie Polimeno, Hannah Seaborn, Charlotte Bassett, Shaya Yarran

Goals: Shaya Yarran 2, Lexi Strachan, Mia van Kleef

Details: Saturday, July 11 at Shepley Oval

Victoria Country 11.4 (70) def Victoria Metro

Victoria Country

Best: Ava Bilyk, Greea McKeegan, Lily Milner, Georgia Garlick, Olivia Holmes, Eliza Roche

Goals: Ava Bilyk, Lily Milner 2, Issy Boulton, Grace Dillow, Shihoh Little, Greea McKeegan, Skylah McPherson, Eliza Roche, Sophie White

Victoria Metro

Best: Bailee Martin, Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Grace Mclntyre, Alli Allen, Addison West

Goals: Bailee Martin 7, Maya Duane, Somer McCormack

Details: Saturday, July 11 at Shepley Oval

Please click here to access the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls hub.