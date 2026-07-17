The 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls All Australian Team and MVP winners have been selected.
South Australia claimed title honours for the first time since 2023 after winning all four matches at the Championships across the past month.
STANDINGS
|
TEAM
|
WON
|
LOST
|
PTS
|
%
|
South Australia
|
4
|
0
|
16
|
171.0
|
Allies
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
124.7
|
Victoria Metro
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
117.9
|
Victoria Country
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
85.9
|
Queensland
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
84.7
|
Western Australia
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
53.7
BEST AND FAIREST AWARD
Victoria Country midfielder-forward Ava Bilyk was named the best and fairest player at the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls.
Bilyk averaged 23.8 disposals (13 contested), 5.8 clearances, 4.5 tackles and one goal a game across the Championships. Her dominant performances were also recognised with selection as captain of the All Australian Team and Victoria Country’s MVP award.
Bilyk polled 19 votes to win the Championships best and fairest ahead of South Australia duo Lani Cocks (18 votes) and Emily Mableson (16). Queensland’s Molly Ferguson finished in fourth place with 15 votes, ahead of Victoria Metro forward Bailee Martin and Allies midfielder Matilda Lange on 14 votes.
The Best and Fairest award and All Australian Team were selected by a panel comprising AFL staff and AFLW club representatives.
The panel included Kevin Sheehan (AFL Talent Ambassador – Chair), Paul Hamilton (AFL National Talent Development & Competitions Manager), Jess Smith (AFL Talent Pathways Operations and Strategic Project Manager) and AFLW club representatives Harry Rooke (Hawthorn), Josh Hare (Melbourne), Flynn Loft (North Melbourne) and Anthony Parkin (Port Adelaide).
ALL AUSTRALIAN TEAM
Please click here to read profiles on each All Australian representative, compiled by Kevin Sheehan.
TEAM MVP AWARDS
The team MVP winners were selected by the coaching staff of each program:
Allies: Matilda Lange (Tasmania Devils/Kingborough)
Queensland: Molly Ferguson (Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore)
South Australia: Emily Mableson (West Adelaide/Unley Jets)
Victoria Country: Ava Bilyk (Geelong Falcons/St Mary’s)
Victoria Metro: Alli Allen (Northern Knights/Lower Plenty)
Western Australia: Cara Dziegielweski (West Perth/Yanchep District)
RESULTS
Western Australia 4.2 (26) def by South Australia 12.6 (78)
Western Australia
Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Mia Carlshausen, Makaela Grau, Charlotte Bassett, Charlotte Fletcher, Hannah Seaborn
Goals: Avuya Nomlatyu 2, Miley Hynes, Marley Kelman
South Australia
Best: Madeline Nuss, Emma Charlton, Emily Mableson, polly turner, Elke Cameron, Lani Cocks
Goals: Madeline Nuss 4, Elke Cameron, Chelsea Newitt 2, Isabella Beaumont, Maia Freemantle, Demi Holloway, Emily Mableson
Details: Saturday, June 13 at Mineral Resources Park
Allies 8.8 (56) def Victoria Country 5.8 (38)
Allies
Best: Matilda Lange, Frances Walsh, Majella Day, Rose Bell, Charlotte Tidemann, Evie Bowie
Goals: Majella Day 4, Marika Carlton, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange, Aurelia Russell
Victoria Country
Best: Sophie White, Ava Bilyk, Carmela Perri, Grace Dillow, Georgia Garlick, Greea McKeegan
Goals: Ava Bilyk 2, Grace Dillow, Hannah Griffiths, Greea McKeegan
Details: Sunday, June 14 at Blacktown International Sports Park
Victoria Metro 10.9 (69) def Queensland 5.3 (33)
Victoria Metro
Best: Emily Rankin, Bailee Martin, Tayla Olivieri, Brylee Anderson, Cleo Barbakas, Maddy Meagher
Goals: Bailee Martin 4, Tayla Olivieri 3, Maya Duane, Grace Perrett
Queensland
Best: Lily Moana, Ella Gibson, Stephanie Aguinaldo, Allie Cameron, Molly Ferguson, Raffael Baviello
Goals: Lily Moana 2, Maddie Campbell, Aiyana Pritchard, Indiana Scheffler
Details: Sunday, June 14 at GMHBA Stadium
Western Australia 2.7 (19) def by Victoria Metro 6.9 (45)
Western Australia
Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Charlotte Bassett, Caitlin Boss, Charlotte Fletcher, Heidi Ireland, Marley Kelman
Goals: Marley Kelman, Sienna Lilly
Victoria Metro
Best: Sophia Green, Maddy Meagher, Brylee Anderson, Cleo Barbakas, Grace Mclntyre, Isabella Mazzei
Goals: Isabelle Godfrey, Bailee Martin, Isabella Mazzei, Grace McIntyre, Maddy Meagher, Tayla Olivieri
Details: Saturday, June 20 at Cockburn ARC Oval
South Australia 5.7 (37) def Allies 3.10 (28)
South Australia
Best: Olivia Leslie, Lani Cocks, Miyu Endersby, Polly Turner, Lucy Moore, Caitlin Hardin
Goals: Isabella Beaumont, Elke Cameron, Chelsea Newitt, Polly Turner, Layla Vizgaudi
Allies
Best: Zoe Curry, Matilda Lange, Morgan Stevens, Peggy Rock, Evie Ward, Alana Fraser
Goals: Evie Bingham, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange
Details: Sunday, June 21 at Alberton Oval
South Australia 9.3 (57) def Victoria Metro 5.7 (37)
South Australia
Best: Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Emily Mableson, Ruby Lynch, Maia Freemantle
Goals: Ruby Lynch, Madeline Nuss 2, Lani Cocks, Julia Faulkner, Maia Freemantle, Lucy Moore, Lily Whiteman
Victoria Metro
Best: Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Addison West, Somer McCormack, Maddy Meagher, Isabelle Godfrey
Goals: Scarlett Bown, Holly Clough, Luella Hall, Somer McCormach, Grace Perrett
Details: Saturday, June 27 at Alberton Oval
Queensland 7.8 (50) def Victoria Country 5.6 (36)
Queensland
Best: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Raffael Baviello, Kya Wills-Rawlings, Indiana Scheffler, Sienna Clinch
Goals: Indiana Scheffler 2, Molly Ferguson, Ella Gibson, Harriet Howe, Harlee McIlwain, Mistee Sagigi
Victoria Country
Best: Georgia Garlick, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Scarlett Marsh, Sophie White, Carmela Perri, Lily Milner
Goals: Claudia Collins 2, Hannah Griffiths, Lily Milner, Mia Smith-Clark
Details: Sunday, June 28 at Brighton Homes Arena
Victoria Country 5.3 (33) def by Western Australia 6.4 (40)
Victoria Country
Best: Ava Bilyk, Milly Shortal, Eliza Roche, Gabrielle Mehrmann, Beth Morris, Zoe Zach
Goals: Grace Dillow 2, Skylah McPherson, Eliza Roche, Mia Smith-Clark
Western Australia
Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Lexi Strachan, Hannah Seaborn, Mia Carlshausen, Niah Catto, Jasmine Giles
Goals: Niah Catto, Hannah Seaborn 2, Charlotte Bassett, Caitlin Boss
Details: Saturday, July 4 at Kennedy Community Centre
Queensland 8.8 (56) def by Allies 8.10 (58)
Queensland
Best: Molly Ferguson, Grace Cooper, Zoe Petrides, Freya Ross, Ayla Airdrie, Stephanie Aguinaldo
Goals: Grace Cooper 4, Sienna Clinch, Zoe Petrides, Aiyana Pritchard, Indiana Scheffler
Allies
Best: Zoe Curry, Frances Walsh, Ashleigh Barlow, Matilda Lange, Evie Ward, Charlotte Tidemann
Goals: Peggy Rock 2, Evie Bowie, Zoe Curry, Majella Day, Evie Henley, Ava Horneman, Lola Savala
Details: Sunday, July 5 at Brighton Homes Arena
South Australia 6.4 (40) def Queensland 4.9 (33)
South Australia
Best: Emma Charlton, Emily Mableson, Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Lily Whiteman
Goals: Madeline Nuss 2, Emily Mableson, Chelsea Newitt, Polly Turner, Layla Vizgaudis
Queensland
Best: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Stella Scott, Harlee McIlwain, Lily Moana, Amelia Ella
Goals: Harlee McIlwain 2, Stephanie Aguinaldo, Indiana Scheffler
Details: Saturday, July 11 at Shepley Oval
Allies 8.12 (60) def Western Australia 4.7 (31)
Allies
Best: Aurelia Russell, Charlotte Tidemann, Zoe Curry, Matilda Lange, Evie Bowie, Rose Bell
Goals: Rose Bell 3, Billie Hamilton 2, Majella Day, Ava Horneman, Matilda Lange
Western Australia
Best: Cara Dziegielewski, Lexi Strachan, Marie Polimeno, Hannah Seaborn, Charlotte Bassett, Shaya Yarran
Goals: Shaya Yarran 2, Lexi Strachan, Mia van Kleef
Details: Saturday, July 11 at Shepley Oval
Victoria Country 11.4 (70) def Victoria Metro
Victoria Country
Best: Ava Bilyk, Greea McKeegan, Lily Milner, Georgia Garlick, Olivia Holmes, Eliza Roche
Goals: Ava Bilyk, Lily Milner 2, Issy Boulton, Grace Dillow, Shihoh Little, Greea McKeegan, Skylah McPherson, Eliza Roche, Sophie White
Victoria Metro
Best: Bailee Martin, Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Grace Mclntyre, Alli Allen, Addison West
Goals: Bailee Martin 7, Maya Duane, Somer McCormack
Details: Saturday, July 11 at Shepley Oval
Please click here to access the 2026 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls hub.