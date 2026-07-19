The match review findings for Saturday's round 19 games are in

Cam Rayner and Liam Baker clash during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast captain Liam Baker has copped a one-game ban for his late hit on Brisbane forward Cam Rayner, while Lions defender Noah Answerth has escaped with a fine for his hit on Harley Reid.

Baker has been banned for rough conduct after collecting Rayner late in a marking contest in the fourth quarter of the Lions' win at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Rayner held his ground in an aerial contest deep in the Lions' forward line. He was awarded a free kick and converted his set shot which sealed the win for his side.

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The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact, drawing the one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, Answerth has escaped with a $2000 fine (with an early guilty plea) for his hit on Eagles young gun Reid.

Amswerth was reported on the spot for rough conduct, but it appeared he didn't collect Reid high in the incident.

The Match Review Officer graded it as careless, low impact and high contact, resulting in a fine only.

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It was one of eight fines handed out from Saturday's games - and five from the clash in the west.

Baker was also fined for careless contact with an umpire, while Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw also copped a fine for careless umpire contact, bringing the Dockers' total to five for the season and putting them in line for a possible fine from the League.

As reported by AFL.com.au in May, the AFL has told clubs that five or more instances of umpire contact could result in a fine of up to $50,000, and both Gold Coast and Essendon have already been fined $20,000 for five breaches this season.