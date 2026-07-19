Vic Metro celebrates their win in the 2026 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO'S promising crop of taller prospects all had a day out as the side put an exclamation mark on a dominant Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships campaign with a thumping 92-point win over Vic Country in Ballarat on Sunday.

In the final game of the carnival, Vic Metro – who had already been crowned national champions prior to the match – put the finishing touches on an unbeaten campaign with an emphatic 20.11 (131) to 5.9 (39) victory.

VIC COUNTRY v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

The side's key forward unit of Flynn Woolhouse, Harrison Leeder, Sam Gayfer and Lewis Houndsome combined for 13 goals between them to spearhead the dominant performance, while potential top pick Harry van Hattum also enjoyed his best game of the carnival in the ruck.

Sandringham Dragons winger Albert Macgowan has been among Vic Metro's most impressive players across the entire carnival and finished in style with 29 disposals and a goal to complement seven marks and eight score involvements.

But he had strong support from Angus Tippett (24 disposals, two goals, eight score involvements) and Harrison Chapman (18 disposals, one goal, nine score involvements) through the midfield, while Gus Teixeira (16 disposals, six score involvements) also enjoyed some exciting moments.

But it was Vic Metro's key-position options that stole the headlines, with Gayfer getting the party started early with multiple strong marks on the lead to kick three of the contest's first four goals.

That came amid a Vic Metro run of seven unanswered goals inside the first term, and the first 11 goals of the match, to quickly burst into a 69-point half-time advantage that virtually ended the game as a contest before it had begun.

Gayfer and his Northern Knights teammate Leeder both kicked three each, while the 195cm Woolhouse – making his Vic Metro debut – finished the afternoon with five majors in a hugely impressive display that also included 14 disposals, 10 marks and 11 score involvements.

The much-hyped van Hattum also saved his best for last, with the 205cm ruck and potential top five pick leading from the front with 17 disposals and 23 hitouts to go with a game-high six clearances and 12 contested possessions.

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Vic Country was held to just one goal inside the first half and couldn't generate anything in attack, though 197cm key defender Xavier Ladbrook impressed behind the ball to finish with 13 disposals, seven intercepts and five marks.

Ladbrook's defensive partner Darcy Szerszyn also had a strong performance with 18 disposals and six intercepts, while Carlton father-son prospect and potential No.1 pick Cody Walker was the side's most prolific midfielder with 19 disposals on a trying afternoon.

The result meant Vic Metro rounded out its carnival with a 4-0 record following thumping victories by 36, 83, 46 and 92 points, while Vic Country finished behind South Australia and Western Australia at 1-3.

VIC COUNTRY 0.2 1.6 3.6 5.9 (39)

VIC METRO 7.2 13.3 17.6 20.11 (131)

GOALS

Vic Country: Elliott 2, Malady, Elek, Boi

Vic Metro: Woolhouse 5, Leeder 3, Gayfer 3, Tippett 2, Houndsome 2, Macgowan, El Souki, Cooke, Chapman, Bewick