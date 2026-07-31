The Gold Coast coach has played down the incident between Christian Petracca and Leo Lombard

Christian Petracca after round 20 between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRISTIAN Petracca and Leo Lombard have an "incredible relationship", with the former Melbourne star making the Suns youngster a better player in 2026, says Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick.

The pair were involved in a highly publicised verbal altercation against Carlton last weekend, with Petracca's feedback for the teenager met with a curt response.

"What people have got to realise is 'Trac' effectively mentors Leo," Hardwick said on Friday morning.

"They've got an incredible relationship.

"People see one snippet of five seconds. They have a bit of an altercation, but they're big boys and spoke about it after the game.

"Every now and then there's going to be a blow-up on the field. I saw a game last night where the same thing happened.

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"Is it a Gold Coast thing or is it just one of those events that occur?

"What people have got to realise is they see one snippet of a blow-up and they don't see the 99 per cent that we see every day of how much work those two do together and how much of a better player Leo has become because of Trac. And vice-versa."

Hardwick said he'd prefer to see Lombard not swear in response, but was fine with the two-way feedback, adding the teammates "love each other, care for each other and just want each other to get better".

Christian Petracca in action during Gold Coast's loss to Carlton in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Petracca has more on his plate this Sunday, facing the Demons for the first time since heading north in the off-season.

Hardwick said the four-time All-Australian had been an excellent addition for his team, despite a nine-game losing streak and poor overall record.

"As a player that had an illustrious career at that club, there'll be a few nerves, I'm sure," Hardwick said.

"What I do know about Trac is he looks forward to every contest.

"He's been incredible for us this year. At the start of the year if you said to me he'd average 12 or 13 contested possessions and kick 22 goals, we'd be happy with the season he's had.

"We're really pleased with his progression and how he's fitted into the side. More importantly, we hope he has a big impact come Sunday afternoon."