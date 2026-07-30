IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Are Collingwood's injuries catching up with them?
- Ollie Dempsey gets some flowers after his commanding performance
- Alastair Clarkson is 'rightly so' copping heat and criticism over the Roos' season
- A look at Josh Fraser and Dean Solomon as the coaching process at Carlton and Essendon heats up
- A preview of Friday night's clash between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts