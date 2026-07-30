Alastair Clarkson during North Melbourne's loss against Port Adelaide in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Are Collingwood's injuries catching up with them?

- Ollie Dempsey gets some flowers after his commanding performance

- Alastair Clarkson is 'rightly so' copping heat and criticism over the Roos' season

- A look at Josh Fraser and Dean Solomon as the coaching process at Carlton and Essendon heats up

- A preview of Friday night's clash between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs

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