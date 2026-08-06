The AFL and Geelong have released statements after a report in News Corp papers on Thursday

Steve Hocking at Geelong's clash with West Coast in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has conceded the waiver one of its players signed after being cleared by the AFL's Concussion Panel "went further than was intended" as the AFL and AFL Players' Association released a joint statement about the matter.

Following a report in the News Corp papers on Thursday, the AFL has confirmed the unnamed Cats player - after being cleared to play by the concussion panel - signed a document acknowledging the potential risk of continuing his career and sought to waive some potential future legal rights.

STATEMENT Joint statement from the AFL and the AFLPA

Neither the AFL or AFLPA were made aware of the document, with Cats CEO Steve Hocking saying in a statement the club "recognises the absence of the AFLPA in the process".

The AFL and the PA said "any proposed arrangements that impact on a player's legal rights and protections" must in future be approved by both bodies, but no sanctions were handed down.

Hocking said the player wasn't directed to retire given his concussion history, saying the letter had the "intention to give the player agency in the decision making process around their own playing career".

"In relation to media reporting today, Geelong Football Club acknowledges that the letter signed with one of its players went further than was intended and recognises the absence of the AFLPA in the process. The Club will remove the waiver outlined in the letter, noting that the player continues to acknowledge potential risks," Hocking said.

Geelong CEO Steve Hocking at a media conference in March 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"At the time, the Club was involved in extensive discussions with a player, their family and representative in relation to that player's concussion history. Those discussions, including medical advice from the Club's Chief Medical Officer and the AFL Concussion Panel, were documented in the letter, signed by the player. No direction was given requiring the player to medically retire.

"The Club was not attempting to vary the terms of the AFL standard playing contract, or attempting to avoid its responsibilities under health and safety laws.

"The Club's focus throughout the process was providing care and support to the player, with the intention to give the player agency in the decision making process around their own playing career.

"The Club always aims to ensure that players are provided with information to enable them to make informed decisions about their careers.

"The Geelong Football Club is committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all its players, including ongoing education about the risks of concussion in contact sport."

In a statement, the AFL said it was "satisfied that the letter was not used by Geelong to allow a medically unfit player to return to play".

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon speaks to reporters at a media conference on July 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"In cases of serious injuries, decisions about a player returning to play, or retire, are made by the player with their families, their club and qualified medical professionals," the joint AFL/AFLPA statement read.

"Geelong has advised the AFL today that the waiver in the letter will be removed, noting that the player continues to acknowledge potential risks.

"The AFL is satisfied that the letter was not used by Geelong to allow a medically unfit player to return to play.

"The AFL and AFLPA will advise clubs that any proposed arrangements that impact on a player's legal rights and protections will be required to be notified to and approved by the AFL and the AFLPA.

"The AFL and AFLPA are aligned that no arrangements will be approved that seek to solely place the risk on players."

More to come