Fremantle beat Melbourne soundly in round two but Steven King says his side has matured and is ready to be tested

Josh Treacy and Max Gawn during round two between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, March 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Steven King wants his team to use Saturday's clash with flag favourite Fremantle as a full dress rehearsal as the Demons gear up for a surprise finals campaign.

Melbourne was widely tipped to finish near the foot of the table this year following the exit of premiership superstars Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Steven May.

But the Demons have defied all expectations under first-year coach King, with the currently sitting in sixth spot with a 13-7 record and just percentage adrift of fourth-placed Adelaide.

Ladder leaders Fremantle (18-2) have become the dominant team of the competition this year, and kicked seven goals to one in the first quarter against Melbourne in round two on the way to a 48-point win in Perth.

King is confident his team has evolved significantly since then, but knows the big test of that growth will come in Saturday's game.

Learn More 28:23

"It's a great dress rehearsal for both teams really," King said.

"For us, it's just a great, great test to see where we're at and where we've grown.

"We played them in round two over there and started really poorly on the road, and I think we've evolved a lot, matured a lot, and grown a lot from that game.

"Our players are up for it, and we can't wait for it."

Learn More 00:41

Fremantle has become renowned for blowing teams away in second halves, but King is backing his side’s elite fitness to be able to stay with the Dockers.

And with September action just around the corner, King senses his players are ready to lift a gear.

"I think now the weather's starting to turn a bit, the promise of some September action sort of puts everyone up a bit and jumps out of your skin a little bit more to train."