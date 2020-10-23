RICHMOND defender Nick Vlastuin received a shock on the eve of Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final after learning that his coastal property had been suspiciously lit on fire.

Emergency services were called to Vlastuin's property in Torquay on Victoria's surf coast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Vlastuin returned to live in Torquay from March-June during the AFL's COVID-19 shutdown and he later relocated to Queensland with teammates in July.

Nick Vlastuin has been building two townhouses in Torquay. Picture: Supplied

The 26-year-old will chase his third premiership in four seasons on Saturday at the Gabba against Geelong.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious fire which occurred in Torquay early Friday morning," Victoria Police said in a statement to AFL.com.au.

"Crews quickly brought the blaze under control and only the front entrance and porch were damaged. Police are yet to make any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Richmond confirmed the matter when contacted.

"The club is aware of a suspicious fire which occurred early Friday morning at a Torquay property owned by Richmond player, Nick Vlastuin and his partner," the Tigers said in a statement.

"The property suffered minor fire damage to the front entrance, and there were no occupants in the home at the time."

"As Victoria Police are investigating the matter, the club will make no further comment."

Vlastuin has been one of the mainstays of the Tigers' defence since his debut in 2013, averaging 20 games a season over his eight years at the club.